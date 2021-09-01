TikTok launches #EssaMinaÉDima campaign to exalt women gamers

The campaign runs from August 27th to 31st with a page inside TikTok created for the action

TikTok – Chinese social network, which became popular for short and funny videos -, has just announced the #EssaMinaÉDima campaign. The project aims to give voice and visibility to women gamers, that produce content for the platform.

TikTok

For this, the company has a partnership with the musical platform Resso and the project Gaming Hits, performed by Resso, Final Level and Universal. The campaign, which happens from August 27th to 31st and will have a page within the app, created especially for the action.

The difference from the dedicated page will be the action-specific videos. Gameplays from the platform’s content creators and Final Level’s digital influencers will be highlighted. In addition, there will also be a carousel that highlights TikTok’s content creators. The focus is to give greater visibility to women from the gamer universe, who produce videos within the social network.

The highlight song for the action is “Na Base”, the first single from the Gaming Hits project with the participation of Baiano, Leo Santana and Kawee. On the page there will also be an activation button for creating content with the song, which will take users to the song page on TikTok.



“We are very excited about the release of Gaming Hits, which not only provides a genuine connection between the gaming and music worlds, but also conveys a message of diversity and empowerment. The idea of ​​the #EssaMinaÉDima campaign is to further amplify the voices of women gamers on the platform”

– Gui Barbosa, TikTok Gaming Partnership Leader in Latin America.

TikTok reports that the presence of female gamers on the platform has been gaining strength. Some names have stood out, such as the Thaiga, which currently has a base of 7.7 million followers. Another outstanding breeder is the Mii, with 5 million followers.

Some women’s championships, like Girrrls League CSGO, GirlPwr Valorant and Spike Ladies Valorant, are already being streamed prominently within TikTok, regardless of the action. With the dedicated event, the goal is for these creators to broaden their base and have even more visibility within the platform.

Via: B9