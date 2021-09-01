Time frame is not the only villain in the STF to deny indigenous rights to land – 01/09/2021

By Eloísa Machado and Luíza Pavan Ferraro*, special for the column

The “time frame” thesis, which holds that indigenous peoples only have rights to the lands they occupied in the promulgation of the Constitution, in October 1988, is a major obstacle to the indigenous peoples’ right to their lands, but it is not the only.

A survey carried out by the Supreme Court in Pauta, FGV Direito SP, in partnership with WWF Brasil, raised all the actions that were awaiting final or preliminary judgment related to social and environmental rights until June 2020. In the universe of 365 actions on the subject in the STF, the issues related to land, predominantly indigenous, totaled 72 actions (35.7%).

These actions show that there is intense litigation involving all stages of the land demarcation process: actions against identification by Funai, against the issuance of declaratory ordinances by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and contesting the decrees for ratification of demarcation by the Presidency of Republic are abundant and mobilize arguments of all kinds.

They are mostly federative disputes, that is, between States against the Union, and between individuals and indigenous peoples. Not infrequently, litigation advances to a stage after demarcation: the dispossession of indigenous lands is taken to the Federal Supreme Court, requesting the removal of private individuals.

There is also the clash between indigenous people, who defend that the demarcation is only declaratory, their occupation being possible before its formalization in view of the protection granted by the Federal Constitution of 1988, and landowners, who accuse them of invaders in the face of the registry of their properties .

This is the case of the reintegrations against indigenous people of the Terena ethnicity of the Taunay-Ipégue Community and the Guarani-Kaiowá Community in Mato Grosso do Sul, which, although they contemplate injunctions that prevented the use of police force in the removal of the indigenous people, have different understandings from the ministers on the original rights over the indigenous land.

The question of the time frame permeates a large part of the actions that are being processed in the court and ends up adding to other discussions. There is a group of actions that question ordinances of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security that declared traditional indigenous possession, often involving the possibility of its expansion throughout and after the demarcation process and the compensation of those affected by the demarcation, despite the prohibition constitutional.

These discussions are present, for example, in the actions on the Indigenous Land Ibirama Lá-Klanô in Santa Catarina, the Indigenous Land of Porquinhos and the Indigenous Land Toldo do Pinhal. Other actions question the competence of the President of the Republic to issue ratification decrees, conflicts over demarcation in border regions or even lack of participation of federal entities in these processes.

Temporal framework disorients the demarcation of indigenous lands

The time frame is opposed to the literal text of the Constitution, which refers to “original rights over the lands they traditionally occupy”, with “land traditionally occupied by the Indians being those inhabited by them permanently, those used for their productive activities, the essential to the preservation of environmental resources necessary for their well-being and those necessary for their physical and cultural reproduction, according to their uses, customs and traditions”, under the terms of the Constitution in article 231 and its 1st paragraph.

Even so, this thesis of the time frame was made official in an opinion of the Attorney General of the Union and started to disorient the processes of demarcation of indigenous lands, entrusted to the federal public administration, until it was suspended in 2020 by Minister Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Court Federal.

The issue will now be defined by the STF in the judgment of Extraordinary Appeal 1,017,365, which deals with the repossession of Xokleng indigenous people, who live in the Ibirama La-Klãnõ Indigenous Land area (also inhabited by the Kaingang and Guarani peoples) whose limits have been contested on the basis of the time frame thesis.

As this is an appeal with general repercussion, the STF’s decision will extend to other similar cases. The greatest impact, however, will occur in the scope of public administration: in the identification of the indigenous land promoted by Funai and in its declaration by the Ministry of Justice. If the timeframe has been refuted, administrative processes have been stopped or are in the process of being revised. They must, because the demarcation of indigenous lands is a constitutional obligation.

But the actions in progress show that the judicialization of land demarcations is bad, especially for indigenous peoples, and that there is a historical and constitutional debt with the recognition of their rights.

Refuting the time frame is an important step and will have great repercussions, but it will not end the role of the Supreme Court in protecting the rights of indigenous peoples.