Today’s Free Fire Codes: September 1, 2021; check the rewards

Want to refresh your Free Fire skin library this Wednesday? See how the Battle Royale mobile redemption codes work for today, September 1, 2021.

The popular Battle Royale Free Fire has aesthetic elements that modify gameplay, you can get them in the store or with the September 1, 2021 redemption codes. Let’s see what the list of rewards is all about, which can range from weapon skins to cosmetic clothing.



the codes Free Fire are the best option for you to add exclusive material without spending diamonds, virtual money, at Garena store. The process takes just a few minutes and serves both players of Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems.

Without further ado, let’s see the free redemption codes for today, September 1st, for the community Free Fire. You will only have that day to receive the gift without any problems. Don’t miss the opportunity.

These Free Fire promo codes can only be redeemed today, September 1st, so we recommend turning on your smartphone, tablet or PC to claim them all.

Today’s 1st September Codes

Codes September 1, 2021 Brazil (BR)

SPEHG48AM72U

SPEHG89NJQ7P

SPEHG944JU6T

SPEHGACMN3WN

SPEHGB488FLB

SPEHGDE7FXT3

SPEHGDUMU6Z4

SPEGHSMLMCT

SPEHGRED9NU6

SPEHGUTT5MLU

SPEHGVNJGDFM

SPEHGX8D33ZL

SPEHGYG8EACT

SPEHGZZDJGVD

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.



Codes September 1, 2021 Europe

5FG10D33DCDD

ECSMH8ZK763Q

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFPLPQXXENMS

HZX8SUTD33VN

JX5NQCM7U5CH

PR59EZW4HSZ9

RNUZB7TYZ9QQ

SJ2VRWXTA2HG

To receive loot boxes, diamonds, skins or pets, you must enter the 12-digit codes on the Free Fire Reward page.

A compilation with each and every one of the Free Fire September 1 reward keys and Free Fire Max for EU, LATAM and BR. Selection created so that, wherever you are, you can enjoy all of Garena’s gifts in the game: weapons, skins, characters, diamonds, boxes, gestures and much more.

You will also enjoy reading:

Enjoy and check out the codes we released yesterday.

HZX8SUTD33VN

84J9-EYTY-FSMV

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH

LH3D-HG87-XU5U

FF9M-J476-HHXE

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLOWHANSMA

C23T2AGP9PH

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFPLFMSJDKEL

F2AYSAH5CCQH

5FBKP6U2A6VD

5XMJPG7RH49R

2FKIO1XGGFTR

7DSVIUDKO98M

97S4YDHGQ6OH

AIXWDHKYLOPA

FF6M4USLCLDS

GBU6OAXORG9R

H0W65FLU3UL2

JCKP0DBEGHYS

M03PORHUK799

PDTLDBUF824M

R22PDB2303XY

YKJT4S0ETYZZ

Please keep in mind that they are only available for 24 hours from their publication. Once used or expired, you will receive the following message: “o code expired or not valid“.

