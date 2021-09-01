Toffoli gives 48 hours for the Chamber to send information about the processing of the Electoral Code

× Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Dias Toffoli gave 48 hours for the Chamber to present information on the processing of the new Electoral Code bill.

The request of the STF minister was made within an action presented by parliamentarians from Novo and Podemos, for which Toffoli is rapporteur. Deputies allege that there are irregularities in the processing of the bill.

“The referred proposal does not follow the basic rite of due legislative process and directly affronts the Constitution, as it can be voted on in plenary at any time without having been considered by any Commission, without respect for party proportionality and without the necessary and in-depth debate to bar the processing”, say the lawmakers in action.

The deputies and senators are also asking for the annulment of the decision of Arthur Lira who received the urgent request and creation of a special commission to analyze the text.

Dubbed the “anti-Moro project”, the new Electoral Code was approved on Tuesday (31) in urgent procedure and can be voted on this Thursday (2).

Well, it soon fell on Toffoli, who gave the idea of ​​preventing judges and prosecutors from running for office before completing five years outside the magistracy and the Public Ministry.

