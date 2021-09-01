Tonico does cruel sabotage to get revenge on Pedro in Nos Tempos do Imperador · TV News

To get revenge on Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello), Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will sabotage Eudoro (José Dumont) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will fill the colonel’s house with fleas to prevent the nobleman from staying there. The antagonist’s intention will be to offer his residence to the nobleman and settle a feud from the past.

The ambitious will harm the ally in this Tuesday’s chapter (31). With the veteran’s house infested with plagues, Tonico will believe that the emperor will sleep on his farm during the royal journey to the Recôncavo Baiano.

As seen in the plot, the villain cannot stand Pedro. In childhood, the antagonist beat his rival and was punished by Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). The farmer left his son at boarding school for years.

With revenge in his throat, the character played by Alexandre Nero will not think twice and will put fleas and ticks in Eudoro’s house. He will enter the farm unseen and throw the animals on the veteran’s bed: “Let’s start with the master’s room…”, he’ll say excitedly.

The next day, Tonico will be talking to the colonel in the living room, and Dolores (Júlia Freitas) will appear very itchy. “Painho, my bed is full of ticks”, the girl will comment, distressed.

Embarrassed, Eudoro will tell his friend about the uncomfortable situation: “My house was invaded by ticks and fleas. I’m scratching myself more than a church dog…”, he’ll say, embarrassed.

The villain will pretend not to know anything and will remember that Pedro will soon appear: “And the vexation? The itchy emperor. Able to catch disease. Then he dies, whose fault is it? Colonel Eudoro, the regicide of the hollow!” .

“Turn your mouth over there! If you don’t get better, I’ll have to cancel the invitation. What a shame!”, will recognize the character played by José Dumont.

Cleverly, Tonico will come up with the idea of ​​receiving the emperor’s family in his house: “Nothing! We’re partners, aren’t we? My farm is big… You and Dolores will go there, we’ll host the Emperor. How about?” will drop. Not knowing she’s been passed over, Eudora will readily accept help.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

