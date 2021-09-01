Tottenham announces the signing of right-back Emerson Royal, ex-Barcelona

On the last day of the European market transfer window, the tottenham announced the hiring of Brazilian Emerson Royal. The right-back signed until 2026.

The arrival of the 22-year-old was one of the main goals for the London team. Last Sunday, the Barcelona had rejected an offer of 20 million euros (R$ 122.79 million), plus wingman Serge Aurier.

According to the official statement from Tottenham, which returns to the field on September 11th by Premier League, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, Emerson Royal travels this weekend to London to sign a contract.

Coach Ronald Koeman wanted to keep the Brazilian in the squad for the season. However, the complicated financial condition of Barcelona ‘forced’ the negotiation to be carried out.

Earlier this month, the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, reported that the association’s debt is 1.35 billion (R$ 8.29 billion).

The 22-year-old Brazilian returned to Barça in this window for 9 million euros (R$ 55.26 million), after spending the last two years working for the Betis.

Last Sunday, in the 2-1 victory over the Getafe, Emerson made his debut as the season’s starter. In previous games, the American Sergiño Dest started playing.

Now, at Tottenham, Emerson Royal will compete for position with Japhet Tanganga, who is midfielder but has been used at full-back, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier, who is seen as a “surplus man” in the squad.



