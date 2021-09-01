Treasury Direct: government bond premiums rise on the 3rd, with fiscal and political risk on the radar

(marchmeena29/GettyImages)

SAO PAULO – Premiums on government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct platform available for purchase operate at a high this Tuesday afternoon (31). The highlight is the rates for fixed-rate securities, which can rise up to 20 percentage points in relation to the values ​​seen a day before.

The market’s attention is focused on the delivery of the Budget for 2022, a meeting between powers to debate the solution of the court orders, in addition to the announcement of measures adopted by the government to guarantee the supply of energy.

At Tesouro Direto, among fixed-rate securities, the interest paid on securities maturing in 2031 increased from 10.30% in the early morning to 10.43% in the afternoon update. A day before, the same security paid a return of 10.23%. At the same time, the premium on fixed rate bonds maturing in 2026 was 9.84%, against 9.73% earlier this Tuesday. Previously, the paper offered a return of 9.67%.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest was 4.78%, below the 4.80% seen earlier in the day. A day before, however, the paper paid a real interest of 4.71%. The real premium paid by the IPCA Treasury with maturity in 2040 and payment of semiannual interest, in turn, was 4.73%, above the 4.63% registered in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto offered this Tuesday (31st) afternoon:

Pnad

The highlight of the local economic agenda is the employment data presented this Tuesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the second quarter, the unemployment rate dropped to 14.1%, a reduction of 0.6 percentage points from the first quarter.

The median of expectations compiled by the Refinitiv consensus predicted that the unemployment rate would close the period between April and June at 14.4%.

Also on the economic agenda, the Central Bank informed this Tuesday (31) that the consolidated public sector (Central Government, States, municipalities and state companies, with the exception of Petrobras and Eletrobras) presented a primary deficit of R$ 10.283 billion in July. In June of this year, the deficit had been BRL 65.508 billion and, in July 2020, the deficit was BRL 81.081 billion.

The amount recorded in July was within the range of estimates by financial market analysts heard by Broadcast Projections, which ranged from a deficit of R$35.500 billion to a surplus of R$2.600 billion. The median was negative at R$ 13.400 billion.

Data released this Tuesday by the Central Bank also showed that the General Government’s Gross Debt closed July at R$ 6.797 trillion, which represents 83.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The percentage is slightly lower than the revised data for June, which was 83.9%.

Budget and court orders

On the political scene, the federal government forwarded to the National Congress, this Tuesday (31), the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) of 2022. As a way out has not yet been found to divide up the court orders (judicial debts by definitive decisions) , the text included the totality of the R$ 89.1 billion of expenses foreseen by the Judiciary Power.

The proposal submitted by the government also foresees that Auxílio Brasil (new program that should replace Bolsa Família) will have the same level of resources foreseen for the old program in 2021, which was estimated at R$ 34.7 billion. The text sent also includes that the minimum wage will go to R$ 1,169 in 2022.

In addition to concerns about the budget and court orders, investors are following the disclosure of the incentive program to reduce energy consumption aimed at residential consumers and more details on tariff flags. The information will be presented now at 5 pm by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

At 8:30 pm, an official statement by the Minister of Mines and Energy on national radio and television is also scheduled.

The market’s radar is also aware of the worsening of tensions between the Executive and business entities. On the eve (30), the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) announced that the manifesto signed by several entities calling for political pacification had its publication postponed.

According to the Fiesp press office, the decision to postpone the disclosure was taken by Paulo Skaf, president of Fiesp. The note, which calls for political pacification and institutional stability, had the support of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and did not name by name President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

But Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil, controlled by the Union, threatened to leave the entity, if it was published.

International scene

Abroad, attention is focused on the speech of Robert Holzmann, a member of the General Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), who said on Tuesday that the authority should start debating the gradual withdrawal of the stimulus implemented in the pandemic and focusing on tools that help the institution to achieve the 2% inflation target in a sustainable way.

“We are now in a situation where we can think about how to reduce special pandemic programs — I think we share that assessment,” said Holzmann, who also heads Austria’s central bank. He will attend the General Council meeting next week. “We will have the opportunity to discuss how we can conclude the pandemic part and focus on the inflation part.”

Also in the euro zone, the unemployment rate in Germany was 5.5% in August, below the expectation of 5.6% and the level of July, also 5.6%.

In addition, Italy’s GDP was released, which grew 17.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, when the country was suffering the most severe effects from the Covid pandemic, and in line with analysts’ expectations.

