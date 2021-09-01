Enjoying Honeymoon with her husband, Leandro D’Lucca in Fernando de Noronha, Cleo posts beautiful clicks with her lover on the beach

Cleo (38) appeared in an atmosphere of romance with her husband on social networks and enchanted the fans!

The actress shared a series of beautiful clicks alongside the beloved, Leandro D’lucca (38), on a beach during the couple’s honeymoon trip to Fernando de Noronha.

On her Instagram profile, this Tuesday, 31, the singer posed smiling with the businessman, wearing a shiny top and denim shorts.

“My God, trip, see if it never ends, please”, asked the muse in the caption of the post.

The artist’s followers praised the big couple. “Lindossss, it looks like it was made for each other“, highlighted one. “And long live love!”, exalted another. “What a couple, Brazil, what a couple”, praised a third internet user.

It is worth remembering that Cleo and Leandro got married in civil at the beginning of July, in Passa Quatro, in Minas Gerais.

Cleo denies pregnancy after fan speculation

Cleo recently used the web to deny she is pregnant. Rumors of the possible pregnancy emerged after her husband, Leandro D’Lucca called Glory Saucer (58) of “grandma”. “Guys, I love the Internet! Babys, I’m not pregnant, okay! Le calls my mommy granny, because we made a movie called “Grandma Ninja” kkkkkk oh, I love you guys”, explained the artist.

