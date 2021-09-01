The truth about the end of Nayara Azevedo’s marriage according to Leo Dias

Top Stories The truth about the end of Nayara Azevedo’s marriage according to Leo Dias

After eight years came the end of the marriage of Nayara Azevedo, the blonde conquered Brazil after the hit (50 reais) gained national prominence, according to columnist Leo Dias who works for the website Metrópoles, the end of the marriage was due to the difficult gender of Nayara Azevedo.

The case got worse was in the beginning of June of this year according to Leo Days, the couple’s quarrels began to intensify, they were a total of eight years of relationship, the separation from Nayara Azevedo gained national repercussion.

Nayara Azevedo said that their relationship was troubled and that fights were recurrent at home. The sertaneja singer’s advisors say they don’t know anything about the breakup and none of those involved in the story has commented so far.

The separation chapter even involved the columnist Leo Dias, Nayara would not have liked Leo Dias to have given the scoop and for his comments, Nayara Azevedo even recorded a video and posted it on her personal profile sending an indirect message to Leo Dias.

Moments later, Nayara Azevedo decided to delete the post she criticized Leo Dias, while the columnist for Metrópoles once again manifested himself in his personal profile, which he criticized the singer once again for her attitudes.