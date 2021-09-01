Under Frias’ command, management was dominated by ‘cultural Olavism’, says dismissed

Maurício Noblat Waissman, who was dismissed from the Special Secretariat for Culture, said that management of the area in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is dominated by what he called “cultural Olavism”, in reference to writer Olavo de Carvalho.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, Waissman said that his departure was due to ideological disagreements with the team and stated that he was “innocent” when he believed he could accomplish something in this administration. The resignation was published this Tuesday (31) in the Official Gazette.

“I don’t have this vision of eternal confrontation with the artistic milieu and of seeing the artist, from the famous to the most humble, who fights for their livelihood, as someone ‘behind a mamata.’ o, because there were failures in earlier periods,” says Waissman.

In addition to advertising and lawyer, Waissman is an artist. “As an artist, I do not share the cultural Olavism, which is the engine of the current administration. I had contact with videos and books by Olavo de Carvalho years ago, but when I went deeper into the last two years, both about his work and about the authors recommended by him, I saw that I did not identify myself”, he adds.

Waissman was appointed in October last year by Secretary Mario Frias.