Unimed Assis launches Senior Trainee Project

In August, Unimed Assis launched the Senior Trainee Project. Conceived by the cooperative’s Board of Directors, in partnership with the Human Resources sector, the project aims to open up employment opportunities for people over 60 years of age.

According to Silvana Campos, Human Resources manager at Unimed Assis, the idea is to integrate our young talents and the best age in a partnership that guarantees learning, knowledge and many projects. “We believe that, by bringing together the potential and experience of different generations, we contribute to people’s growth and development, awakening a sense of empathy, responsibility and commitment to others,” he explains.

The Senior Trainee project will last for two years and the professional will be hired under the CLT regime. To participate in the selection process, you must be 60 years old or older, reside in the city of Assis, be eager to learn and share your knowledge and willingness to participate in the project for two years.

According to the team responsible for the development of the Senior Trainee, senior professionals who pass the selection process will undergo an immersion in Unimed Assis and the cooperative work system, in addition to being able to dialogue and exchange experience with different areas, in a continuous learning. The Human Resources sector and the area tutors will be responsible for monitoring the professionals of the best age during the project. “We want to provide a light, enriching experience that values ​​the person over 60 years old. This connection between generations generates new ideas and opportunities where everyone wins”, says Silvana.

For the President of Unimed Assis, Elyseu Palma Boutros, the Senior Trainee Project is another innovative action of the cooperative. “Today, our internal public is young and we do not have professionals over 60 years old in our workforce, when we evaluate this, we identify an opportunity and put it into practice. The reality today shows us that the Brazilian population is aging and opportunities like the one we started in July, they are very welcome. We also want to inspire other companies,” says the president.

The opening of vacancies will take place gradually from the month of September. Those interested in participating must follow the disclosures that will be made on the official social networks of Unimed Assis.