Unimed Fortaleza promotes free online event for entrepreneurs, managers and HR professionals

With the pandemic, the role of the Human Resources sector in companies gained even more importance in maintaining the physical and emotional health of professionals. Specialists in the area emphasize that understanding the main pains of the organization, with a focus on humanized management, is the way to overcome adversities and achieve success in commercial strategies – and, therefore, it is important to invest in training and market analysis. To help entrepreneurs, managers and HR representatives in this improvement, Unimed Fortaleza is holding, on September 9th, a commemorative edition of 10 years of Café com RH, which will take place remotely and free of charge.

The event will have as its main theme “Real, human and digital connections: new models for the reinvention of HR” and will bring discussions on futurism, management and leadership, with the aim of contributing to good market practices. According to Luanna Rodrigues, People Management manager of the cooperative and one of the speakers at the meeting, the moment is intended to share experiences on how to strengthen the line of care in organizations, as “end customers are only delighted when employees are also delighted” .

In addition to Luanna, they will participate in the commemorative edition of the Café with RH Martha Gabriel, futurist, award-winning international keynote speaker and best-selling author; Tiago Mattos, futurist and co-founder of Aerolito; Caroline Marcon, executive coach, and Elias Leite, president of Unimed Fortaleza, who will share the cooperative’s successful experience during the crisis.

“Our role is to support these companies, which are a large part of our audience, and contribute so that they have more efficient HR leaders and sectors. Even if there is an ongoing digital transformation, it is necessary to have this humanized vision and to connect with people, who must always be at the center”, emphasizes the manager. Entries can be made online, on the Unimed Fortaleza website, until the day of the event.

Service

10th Coffee with HR – Unimed Fortaleza

When: September 9, 2021, at 4 pm

Registrations: Free, on the Unimed Fortaleza website

More information: @unimedfortaleza

Advertiser responsibility content

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags