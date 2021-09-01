Unimed Londrina announces its own 150-bed hospital

Unimed Londrina announced yesterday that it will become part of the list of members of the health plan that have their own hospital units. The measure, which aims to maintain the competitiveness of the health service provider in the long term, had been studied for a long time, and should be implemented in about three years. With 150 beds, the hospital unit will be built on a plot of approximately 100,000 square meters, on Avenida dos Expedicionarios, close to Jardim Botânico (South Zone).

The president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Taha: hospital will cost R$ 150 million and will be located on the avenue leading to the Botanical Gardens | Disclosure/Unimed

According to the president of Unimed Londrina, Omar Genha Taha, the decision taken by the majority of the 445 cooperating physicians represents the maturation of a project that aims to make even more sense for the provider’s interests, however, it had not been approved when placed in Schedule. To FOLHA, Taha assessed that the success of the partnerships signed between the plan and the other units in Londrina contributed to the decision being taken only now.

“We have very good partnerships with the provider network. The fact that we are now placing a hospital does not mean that we are going to do without the service network. However, we look at the experience of other Unimeds and, today, the hospital issue is growing a lot throughout the country and the hospital infrastructure grows in a way that goes against the interests of providers and medical cooperatives”, he assessed.

According to the president, at least 80% of the members approved the construction of the unit at an assembly held last night. After deciding on the location of the unit, which is considered the target of greatest divergence, the members agreed that the financing will be through a loan from an outsourced financial agent. Then, a working group that will be responsible for coordinating the work was composed.

Although a project has not yet been contracted, Unimed Londrina announced that the unit will have around 15 thousand square meters of built area and should cost around R$ 154 million. “In the analysis carried out by the hired consultancy, third-party loans proved to be the most advantageous alternative, at least within the parameters used for the study,” explained Taha. Also according to him, the other financing option would be the creation of a Real Estate Investment Fund (FIIs), a strategy that has been aimed at Unimed members in other municipalities in the country, while the construction of their own hospitals became even more necessary. volatility of the REITs market.

Asked what the main health demands to be met at the unit will be, Taha assessed that this will be one of the first points to be discussed by the work group. “The group will define it because, whenever you go to a hospital unit, you are divided between meeting a specific demand that you need. For example, Londrina needs beds for the mother-child area, beds for obstetrics, pediatrics, we have good units that do this, but it needs more. On the other hand, Londrina is a reference in healthcare technology, we have the area of ​​state-of-the-art diagnosis, state-of-the-art nephrology, urology, cardiology, so all of this will be considered in the mix of services”, he concluded.

Unimed Londrina holds 54% of the total customers who choose to join health plans in Londrina.

