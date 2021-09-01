Unimed system trains 327 professionals in DRG

Acting to promote patient-centered governance, by changing the care and remuneration model of health services, is a commitment of Unimed do Brasil. The conclusion of a fundamental stage of this journey was celebrated with the graduation of 327 professionals from the Unimed System, in an online event on Wednesday (25/08).

Program – The trained students represent 75 cooperatives and are part of the Training Program in DRG (Related Diagnostic Groups), the result of an agreement signed between Unimed do Brasil and the national unit of Sescoop, in partnership with Faculdade Unimed. The graduates began their studies in the first half of 2020 and participated in the courses of Training for Coders in DRG Model and Training in DRG Model, which last up to 12 months.

first classes – These are the first groups formed in the project, promoted by the Proprietary Services area, which aims to offer an increasingly better service to the beneficiary and seeks the sustainable growth of the Unimed System.

Change – “We celebrate the opportunity to put into practice the change in the care and remuneration model of hospitals and cooperative members. In this special moment, we strengthened Unimed’s role through excellence in providing services, valuing the way of caring for people, which is one of the great differentials of our brand”, highlighted the Health Management Director of the Confederation, Marcos de Almeida Cunha.

commitment and dedication – Renato Nobile, executive superintendent of the national unit of Sescoop, highlighted the commitment and dedication of the professionals: “In an integrated manner, with joint action, the DRG Training Program values ​​those who have invested in training and the commitment of cooperatives for the best health care”.

Quality service – For Fabio Gastal, Academic Director of Faculdade Unimed, the improvement of care results and the control of waste, fundamental needs for the supplementary health sector, strengthen quality patient care.

measurement – “The DRG model makes it possible to measure performance in a broad way, as a tool for evaluating the efficiency of service provision. Brazilian cooperativism, once again, makes a relevant contribution to the future of the country and the Unimed System honors this legacy, with the training of professionals as multipliers of the transformation process.”

Solemnity – The ceremony also included statements from the Health Regulation manager at Unimed do Brasil, Carolina Araújo Novais; the nurse from our own services and moderator of the event, Maria Gomes; the course coordinators, Renato Couto and Tania Grillo; and recently graduated students Paula Soresini do Nascimento and João José Cruz de Paula, from Unimeds Curitiba (PR) and Petrópolis (RJ), representing their colleagues. They highlighted the importance of training, the methodology used for the practical application of the contents and the gains for the System, with a focus on quality of care and patient safety.

Evolution in health – Delivered through distance learning and at an affordable price, the training is aimed at graduated employees who work in the areas of Health Regulation, Management of the Provider Network, Exchange, Own Resources and Services, Assistance Management and others related to the processes of implementation of the DRG in cooperatives.

Method – The method favors the management of efficiency, as well as the effectiveness of care production in hospitals; categorizes and measures the complexity, criticality and level of care safety of each hospitalized patient. It also measures and compares the care and economic performance of doctors, teams, clinics and hospitals, helping to promote operationally sustainable cooperatives.

vacancies – The Training Course in DRG Model, with the last offer of places, starts on September 13th and continues with open enrollment. Click here for more information. (Unimed/OCB System)