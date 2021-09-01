Usiminas collapses with other companies in the sector and Ibovespa tries to resist By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Around 10:30 am, the decline was driven by a sharp drop in Usiminas (SA:), followed by a retreat in Gerdau (SA:) and CSN. At the other end of the index, Raia Drogasil (SA:), Marfrig (SA:) and Eletrobras lead among the highs.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras will pay 23.2 billion reais to the Union for the grants of 22 hydroelectric plants that will have contracts renewed, in a movement related to the privatization process of the company, after the federal government has approved a resolution that defines the value of the economic benefit of the new contracts of the company’s concession. The shares rise 2.84%, to R$ 38.70.

Cosan (SA:) – The Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul approved by 33 votes out of a total of 55 Bill No. 211/2021, which authorizes the state government to sell more than 50% of the stake in Cosan, promoting its privatization. The papers retreat 0.95%, to R$ 21.84.

Kora Health (SA:) – The subsidiary Camburi Participações da Kora Saúde acquired 100% of the quotas of Hospital São Mateus, located in Fortaleza (CE), for R$92.1 million. Of this total, BRL 75 million will be paid in cash and BRL 17.1 million within six years. AR$ 7.53, assets decrease 0.40%

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras completed the transfer of its 10% stake in the Lapa field to Total Energies. The operation, which also involves the transfer of the entire interest held by Petrobras Netherlands BV in Lapa Oil & Gas BV, a company incorporated in the Netherlands, was concluded with the payment of US$ 49.4 million to Petrobras, already with the planned adjustments in the contract. The shares rise 0.18%, to R$ 27.24.

CCR (SA:) – CCR’s short-term expansion plan focuses on highways, urban mobility and airports. For this, the company plans to invest in auctions, acquisitions, amendments to existing contracts and greenfield projects developed by the company itself, according to Valor Econômico. AR$12.10, assets retreat 1.22%.

CSN (SA:) – Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) intends to invest R$ 5 billion by 2030 in 48 environmental projects that are directly related to its ESG strategy, according to Valor Econômico. Among the main projects are the generation of renewable energy, the refurbishment of the thermoelectric plant at the plant that uses gases from the steelmaking process, the refurbishment of electrostatic precipitators and the repair of coke batteries in the steelworks. Shares retreat 2.50%, at R$33.99.

BMI (SA:) – The International Meal Company (IMC), owner of Frango Assado, KFC, Pizza Hut, Brunella and Potato Inglesa, is interested in selling some of its assets, but according to Valor Econômico, this action should not happen in the short term.

SLC Agrícola (SA:) – SLC Agrícola reported that the land owned by the company was valued at BRL 6.94 billion this year, a 75.2% increase over 2020. Shares soared 6.80%, to BRL 43.51.

Iguatemi (SA:) – The independent committee created to analyze the proposed merger of Iguatemi by its parent company, Jereissati Participações (SA:), recommended raising the premium to be paid to minority shareholders from 10% to 16.4%. The shares rise 1.17%, to R$34.59.

Vitamin Group – The Chilean group Vitamina de Educação has already purchased 29 early childhood education schools in São Paulo since 2020 and should reach 40 in the coming weeks.

Algar Telecom – Algar Telecom from Minas Gerais is preparing to enter the national broadband market once and for all, in which it will face regional providers and large telecoms. The company already has a network of 110 thousand kilometers of optical fiber, which crosses 16 states, one of the largest networks in the country.