Vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities is expanded

30/Aug 21:39 By Newsroom / Tribuna de Petrópolis

print





insert_link



This Wednesday (09/01) the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities will be expanded. Now, in addition to those with autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome, morbid obesity, permanent disability or those with neurological sequelae, those who have other comorbidities, included in the National Plan for Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19, will also be able to register.

The registration of this public begins this Tuesday (08/31), on the City Hall website. You can also find the list of comorbidities in the link to register for vaccination. They are the same included in the PNI for the adult audience. It is worth remembering that pregnant women, postpartum women and lactating women (with babies under 2 years old) of this age group can also register – to vaccinate, it is necessary to present a report.

With the expansion, adolescents with diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung diseases, coronary syndromes, chronic kidney disease, among others included in the National Plan for Operationalization of Immunization against Covid-19, can also register for vaccination.

So far Petrópolis has not received specific batches of vaccine for teenagers, with this the Department of Health is allocating to this group, as directed by the State, Pfizer doses received recently.

“The vaccination of this group must be done exclusively with Pfizer vaccines, which is the only immunizing agent so far authorized in Brazil for this age group. All the planning is being done so that the vaccination of teenagers, as well as other publics, follows in an organized way. Hence the importance of people registering. It is essential that everyone attends to be vaccinated when their time comes”, highlights Health Secretary Aloisio Barbosa Filho, noting that the vaccine is the main instrument at the moment for protection against covid-19.

“It is also important to reinforce that prevention measures, such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and distancing, avoiding agglomerations, must still be maintained. It is important for each of us to do everything in our power to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. This fight belongs to all of us, and the collaboration of each one makes a lot of difference”, he highlighted.

The Health Department reminds that parents and guardians of adolescents should be aware: when registering, you must inform the CPF number of the person to be vaccinated. The data is required by the Ministry of Health to include the information in the national system, avoiding fraud or errors that could harm the identification of those vaccinated later.

Those who do not have the CPF can issue the document free of charge over the internet, on the IRS website – just click here. Just click on the topic “Steps for carrying out this service” and follow the step by step. The following link is the “registration of Brazilian citizen residing in the country”. Click and access the link for direct access to the IRS form is the. The new CPF number comes out instantly.

In case of doubts, the Health Department keeps the communication channel WhatsApp da Saúde available, a virtual assistant that provides information about vaccination, places of care for patients with symptoms of the disease and bulletins. Service is available 24 hours a day at (24) 9.9200-1428.