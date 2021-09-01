Vasco announces changes to his shield; see the new version

Vasco has a new shield. In a video posted on social networks, Cruzmaltino announced that its visual identity has undergone a modernization. The new brand is already being used in the club’s official accounts and on the official website. Some new elements were already being used.

See the change:

On its official website, Vasco explained the reason for the changes in some elements of its shield.

“All the elements are part of the Club’s history and are in our day-to-day life, and now we have a more symmetrical brand, with almost imperceptible changes.

The shield’s unmistakable shape had irregular thickness, now corrected. The new CR and VG monograms were inspired by the famous Vasco da Gama statue, present at the social entrance of São Januário, and bring alignment of the typographic pattern. The sash, so characteristic, now has a standard 45º angle, and Cruz continues in its prominent place, with all the weight and grandeur it deserves. The Caravel, which had different stroke styles and details that made it difficult to apply, is now more imposing and sails forward over strong waves and with inflated sails, representing bravery and dynamism”.