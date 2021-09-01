Vasco updates shield and changes the club’s visual identity; see how it turned out

This Tuesday (31) the Vasco da Gama updated the shield and changed the club’s visual identity. The announcement was made through official social networks with the publication of a video, which refers to Vasco’s history and symbols and illustrates the changes made.

The update was made to present a balanced and harmonious graphic solution, without the club losing its roots. According to a note published on Vasco’s website, the project is a redesign that enables the creation of a more coherent and current visual identity, in addition to making the brand more symmetrical.

The main adjustments were made to the shield, which had irregular thickness in shape, now fixed. The CR and VG monograms have also been changed and feature typographic pattern alignment.

The white band, one of the main features of the shield, has a standard 45º angle in the new format. The cross continues to have a prominent place. The caravel did not have the same styles of lines and details, now it has this pattern. “It is more imposing and sails forward over strong waves and with inflated sails, representing bravery and dynamism”, according to the club.

“A pioneer club like Vasco needs to keep up with market trends, which are undergoing a movement of brand and identity modernization. And its centenary history, which carries glories, struggles, achievements and purposes, also needs to be in constant evolution, without forgetting our origins”, added Vasco in a statement.

The Rio de Janeiro club also pointed out that the update brings countless business possibilities for Vasco, in addition to generating content creations and the development of licensed products, with the expectation of greater revenue generation and brand appreciation.

“One single Vasco, formed by several elements that speak for themselves and represent our Club. Respecting and honoring our past, building a Giant future”, he concluded.