Vehicle transfer can be done by application in Santa Catarina

The Authorization for Transfer of Vehicle Ownership (ATPV) can be done through the Digital Traffic Card (CDT) application, which saves the driver’s license data and the vehicle document that is in the driver’s name on the cell phone.

The new modality, launched this Tuesday, 31, by the National Traffic Department (Denatran), can be made from a gov.br account, the federal government’s digital services platform.

ATPV is the digital version of the former Single Transfer Document (DUT). According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, to which Denatran is subordinate, so far the electronic transfer is only available for vehicles that have documents issued from January 1, 2021.

The operation uses the so-called advanced electronic signature, which does not require notarization, since the vehicle document is already digitally stored in the CDT application.

In this first version of the electronic signature at the CDT, it will only be possible to sell vehicles by individuals to commercial establishments that are part of the National Register of Vehicles in Stock (Renave).

“For the time being, the electronic signature of ATPV-e is only possible if the Detran of the vehicle’s jurisdiction is also adhered to the Renave system, which integrates the establishments’ systems with the Denatran and Internal Revenue Service databases. For the time being, the Detrans from Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso do Sul, Espírito Santo, Goiás and Mato Grosso are part of Renave”, informed the ministry.

According to the ministry, this new modality eliminates the need for brokers, notary offices and other intermediaries, since the system will enable the electronic transfer of ownership, with electronic bookkeeping of entry and exit of vehicles from the stock of dealers and resellers.

In practice, as soon as the establishment notifies, through Renave, that the person wants to transfer the vehicle, the owner receives a notice, in the message center of the CDT application, to digitally sign the document.

Signature authentication will be done by logging into the gov.br account, where the owner’s digital identity will be verified. The types of gov.br account allowed to use the advanced electronic signature are the Silver and Gold types.

The system will also check government databases if there is any impediment to the transaction. If the vehicle is delivered to an establishment integrated with Renave, it will no longer be necessary to communicate the sale. This is because, once the entry of the vehicle into the store’s stock is registered, all traffic violations, from that moment on, will already be fined under the responsibility of the store that purchased the vehicle.

