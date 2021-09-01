VIDEO: minister’s son interrupts live interview with ‘suggestive carrot’ | World

The video of New Zealand Cabinet Minister Carmel Sepuloni giving a live interview went viral on social media after she was interrupted by her son, who was holding a “suggestive” object.
As Sepuloni spoke, the boy entered the room laughing and holding a phallic-shaped carrot.
“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom and your child comes into the room screaming and holding a deformed phallic-shaped carrot,” the minister wrote on her social media account.
“Yes, we were almost fighting over a carrot on camera and yes, I’m laughing about it now, but it wasn’t time!” joked Sepuloni.
“A big challenge for everyone who works at home and who is a parent at the same time – I’m with you! Note to self: I will never buy the oddly shaped carrot pack again,” added the woman.
On social networks, internet users commented on the episode. “Easily one of my worst nightmares. You handled it pretty well,” commented one woman. “Your son brought great joy to everyone,” joked another.
“Yes, my wife and I are working from home with our son, who is very energetic, I understand his difficulty,” said a third.