Viegas points out the main error of “No Limite” and reveals a reprimand from TV Globo after the end of the recordings; check out!

“No Limite” takes competitors to the extreme. The TV Globo reality show came to an end about a month ago, with Paula Amorim as champion. Now, Viegas, who took second place, revealed to UOL that, even so, he feels as if he had won. In the chat, the singer opened the game about what was the biggest mistake of the program, revealed a scolding of the network with the participants and confessed whether or not he is seeing Elana Valenaria. Humm!

“The success of ‘Big Brother’, unlike ‘No Limite’, is because people don’t fall in love with the competitions or the sponsors, but with the people and their stories. It is the relationships that make people fall in love and identify themselves. ‘No Limite’ didn’t have that. It was very little. Consequently, there were very beautiful, tense and even controversial moments that were not shown”, he explained.

According to him, the experience was positive, but many important moments were cut, which influenced the public, generated a certain partiality in the reality and may have contributed to the low audience. “I think the program lost a lot by not showing our experience anymore. I felt it. He came down to showing proof, and very little of our relationship. The dialogues were cut off. They had a beginning, middle and end, but in the edition you couldn’t do that for a matter of time”, vented.

Asked about some examples, Viegas admitted that he is prohibited, by contract, from telling things that were not shown. “I can’t, only if I wanted to be crucified”, he joked. And continued: “It is humanly impossible to tell the story of 16 participants in two different locations, to make a narrative showing everything with the same time and priority. No reality show, book or movie can be impartial”. “No Limite” was broadcast on national television once a week, in addition to interviews with the eliminated.

Now, Viegas plans to release an autobiographical book. In the work, one of the highlights will be his participation in the reality show. “What took me out of first place was the R$ 500 thousand. I feel very winning. This motivated me to write a book, ‘Winner and Champion’. There is a difference. I came in second place. What would I change to get first? Nothing! But it is not the speech of what is important is to compete. By my values ​​and principles, I acted in a way that I was very happy.” he said.

Talking about the Globe and comparisons with the BBB

After the program’s taping ended and the participants were released, Elana described a bit of behind-the-scenes. One of the revelations was how ex-BBB’s used to use the bathroom — which was a kind of hole dug in the floor. Imagine the situation?! But, according to Viegas, not even that could have been revealed. Geez! “The production got in touch with all of us and said we couldn’t tell this. The guidance we received is that we can only talk about what was shown”, said.

The singer participated in the 2018 edition of “Big Brother Brasil” and said he sees more similarities than differences between the programs. “The two deal with the same thing, which is the thing of coexistence and you with yourself. Both take you away from the people you love. Leaving the comfort zone, and having to create criteria to eliminate someone from that place. What program is this? Both! The essence is very similar”, he explained.

Now, the question that does not want to remain silent: can sex in “No Limite”? Viegas thinks the production would even like it, for being more content, but the reality of the reality does not help couples: “Most things are good… If we wanted to be together, I think production would like it because it’s content. Just to give a kiss is hard enough. We didn’t even have toothpaste or brush. There was no mood for it”. Without brushing your teeth is really complicated, right?! Hahahaha

relationship with Elana

After the program, many rumors pointed to a relationship between the singer and fellow participant Elana. The rumors got even stronger when he released a video featuring the ex-BBB, the song “Pra Voar”, which will be part of the album “Conexão”.

Is it dating or friendship? Viegas confirmed that they are not together at the moment, but did not rule out the possibility of a relationship in the future. “We’re not together. The idea is not to lie, but also not to commit myself. Can’t people experience their personal life so well and project onto others? Elana is an amazing girl. It would be really cool to have something with her, but that’s your time. The crowd already puts the cart before the horse. ‘So dating’… People don’t allow themselves to have time to get to know each other”, he said. We ship!

“As we came from a reality show, the guys already say that we are dating. And it even gets in the way of something that could naturally happen. It’s a charge. The guys are very anxious and put pressure on. She is single and I am single. If it has to happen, it will happen”, finished. Watch the video clip starring the duo: