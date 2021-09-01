Virtual job effort in SP opens more than 12 thousand vacancies; see how to participate

In its 6th edition, the Mutirão for Jobs in São Paulo will be held until next Saturday (04/09). Traditionally, the event brings together thousands of people looking for a job, in Vale do Anhangabaú (in the center of the capital), but this is the second consecutive year that the job effort has taken place virtually.

The mutirão is an initiative of the Trade Union of São Paulo and the General Workers Union (UGT). In this edition, a partnership was established with 45 companies that, together, offer 12 thousand job openings. In the 2020 edition, there were 8 thousand vacancies for more than 300 thousand candidates.

Most opportunities cover areas of commerce, industry and services. The expectation is that the entire amount will be filled through the joint effort. Initially, the online application is made and, after screening, the candidates are forwarded to partner companies.

How to register for the joint effort

As the entire process has been exclusively via the internet since last year’s edition, those interested in getting a job opening should access the Trade Union’s page and send their résumé. The joint effort only takes place until next Saturday (4th). So don’t miss the opportunity to pursue your chance.

The sooner you register, the more chances you have of reaching one of the vacancies. Also because the screening will be done by order of registration.

unemployment rate in Brazil

According to the latest data released by the IBGE, more than 14 million people are unemployed across the country. The number corresponds to 14% of the index’s inquiry rate.

The same percentage value is registered in São Paulo. The state with the highest unemployment rate is Bahia, which registers 42%.