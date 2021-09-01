Volkswagen defines that it will not have new manual cars from 2023

Volkswagen announced that it plans to discontinue the manual transmission option in its models in Europe, a great stronghold of this type of exchange, until 2030. The first car to face this would be the next generation of the Tiguan, scheduled for 2023. new cars from the manufacturer will only have the option of automatic transmission.

According to the German website Auto Motor Under Sport, the third generation of the SUV will be the first not to offer a manual gearbox option – an option that never had in Brazil, it must be said. The new generation of Passat, also scheduled to arrive in 2023, should be exclusively automatic.

VW’s decision to abandon manual gearbox production is based on a characteristic of the European market. Even there, the vast majority of customers already opt for automatic cars for reasons of convenience.

Furthermore, there is the fact that, by 2030, the German manufacturer intends to offer only electric vehicles in Europe. Since models with this engine do not use manual transmissions, the discontinuation of this option is seen as something natural within the brand’s strategy.

Apart from the priority given to electrification, VW’s idea is to reduce the high costs for this specific production, since they do not translate into gains for the brand. To translate this behavior into numbers, consulting firm Jato presented a survey on the disparity between automatic and manual in the market.

According to the study, of the 5,838 models on the German market, only 1,870 manual gearbox units are in circulation. Of these, 218 are five-speed and 1,652 are six-speed.

Currently, the brand’s catalog in Germany has 353 models: removing the Multivan from the account, 214 models have automatic transmission and 139 with manual transmission. According to the German website, the change will not be restricted to Volkswagen, but will be expanded to other names in the automotive group. As already noted, Mercedes-Benz had also announced that it would no longer rely on the manual transmission.

It is possible that Audi, SEAT and Skoda will go through the same process, as emissions targets in Europe become stricter, electric ones increase and, as a result, manual transmissions will become increasingly rare. In addition, the manual transmission does not allow the adoption of a series of safety equipment.

