Volta Redonda striker suffers flooring in the scrotal sac and undergoes surgery

Forward MV, top scorer for Volta Redonda in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship (Photo: Andr Moreira/Volta Redonda) Forward Marcos Vinicius, also known as MV, from Round Back, went through an uncomfortable situation after the defeat of the team from Rio de Janeiro to Santa Cruz. The player needed a surgery to rebuild the scrotum, because he suffered a floor in the intimate region during the match, valid for the Series C of the Brazilian Championship.

According to the team’s medical note, the athlete had no problems with the surgical intervention, carried out at the Real Hospital Portugus, located in Recife. MV was discharged this Tuesday and returns to Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday morning.

“The surgery was a success, the athlete is in a private room, accompanied by football manager Zada, and he will be discharged this afternoon, staying in a hotel until the time of his flight back, which will be on Wednesday morning. Volta Redonda thanks the entire medical team at Hospital Real Portugus for the great care and affection they had with our athlete,” informed the club.

Playing at Arruda’s stadium, the forward was knocked down at the end of the initial stage by midfielder Tarcsio, who stepped on the opponent’s scrotum next. The Volta Redonda player was treated by the medical team and left the field in an ambulance.

Recently, the 22-year-old athlete renewed his contract until the end of 2022 with the Serie C team. Champion of the fourth national division in 2016, the team from the south of Rio de Janeiro is part of the elite of the Campeonato Carioca.