Volvo launches XC90 2022 in Brazil with air purifier

Volvo has just announced the 2022 line of the XC90, its biggest SUV for sale in Brazil. Currently the best-selling large luxury utility vehicle in the country, the XC90 2022 debuts with a discreet visual change in its design, innovations in the cabin and also a new nomenclature in the entry-level version. Prices start at R$469,950 and reach R$539,950.

Visually the changes are almost imperceptible, such is the discretion of the changes that the SUV received. The entry version, which is now called Recharge Inscription Expression, receives a chrome finish for the bodywork, while all configurations now have a bumper without showing exhaust outlets and a new color in Pine Gray (gray). Volvo claims that the measure is in line with the focus in 2030 of not marketing a combustion car in 2030. In Brazil, the brand only sells hybrid vehicles.



On the inside the XC90 brings as a novelty the gearshift knob. The manufacturer also highlights a new air purification system called Advanced Air PM 2.5, which filters particles and impurities that could enter the cabin. According to the brand, the filtration is done through air ionizers and electrostatic forces, which eliminate and retain particles, eliminating around 95% of particles with dimensions smaller than 2.5 micrometers. The system also monitors the quantity of these particles in real time in the cabin and informs about the quality of the air inside the car.

In addition, the XC90 continues with its T8 plug-in hybrid engine that combines a 320 hp 2.0 turbo engine with an 87 hp electric. Combined, they yield 407 horsepower and give the big SUV sports car performance with its acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, while the maximum is electronically limited to 180 km/h. The transmission is automatic with 8 speeds, while the traction is integral with the help of the electric motor.

Among the standard items are semi-autonomous driving systems such as adaptive autopilot and lane assistant, as well as air suspension, full-LED headlamps, parking assistant, 360-degree view camera and multimedia center with 9 vertical screen inches. It also adds a Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 19 speakers with subwoofer, which deliver 1400 watts of power.

Version Price XC90 Recharge Inscription Expression BRL 469,950 XC90 Recharge Inscription BRL 524,950 XC90 Recharge R-Design BRL 539,950

