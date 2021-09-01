Volvo XC90 2022 retains 95% of contaminants and part of BRL 469,950

The Volvo XC90 2022 is already available on the domestic market and starts at R$ 469,950. The Swedish manufacturer’s top-of-the-line SUV brings as a novelty the Advanced Air Cleaner PM 2.5 system, to reduce contamination by agents that are harmful to health.

André Bassetto, Volvo Car Brasil’s product and after-sales director, says: “This is another pioneering and exclusive Volvo technology that helps all occupants to breathe even cleaner air. The development of this pioneering system once again reinforces Volvo Cars’ commitment to people. The XC90 is an icon for the brand and the new features make this SUV even better for the whole family.”

The Advanced Air Cleaner PM 2.5 is an air purification system to stop 95% of the contaminants present in the air, these with dimensions smaller than 2.5 micrometers.

SEE TOO: Volvo XC40 2021: price, versions, consumption, equipment (and photos)

Volvo XC90 2021: versions, engine, consumption, price, details, photos

Volvo XC60 2021: price, engine, consumption, versions, details, photos

In addition, the device detects the number of these particles in the cabin of the Volvo XC90 2022, thus indicating to the driver the quality of the air on board. In times of pandemic, many consumers began to consider the private car as an additional protection against contamination on their journeys.

With cleaner air inside, the Volvo XC90 2022 changes outside too, adopting a new layout for adaptive full LED headlamps in Thor’s Hammer style.

Another change is the elimination of the rear bumper exhaust outlets, a clear indication of its proposed electrification.

Inside, it receives a new transmission lever. The XC90 2022 now has a new entry version: Recharge Inscription Expression. All versions get the new Pine Gray color.

Highly luxurious, the XC90 2022 comes with 4-zone air conditioning, a retractable child seat in the rear seat, panoramic sunroof, interior trim in aluminum or wood, leather trim and Bowers & Wilkins sound that features 19 speakers with Subwoofer , totaling 1400 watts of power.

With the Pilot Assist and all the familiar driver assistance package already known, the Volvo XC90 2022 features air suspension, HUD, 360 degree monitoring and plug-in hybrid engine with 407 horsepower and Pure, Hybrid, Power, driving modes AWD and Off Road.

Volvo XC90 2022 – Prices

Volvo XC90 Recharge Inscription Expression – R$ 469,950

Volvo XC90 Recharge Inscription – R$524,950

Volvo XC90 Recharge R-Design – R$ 539,950

Volvo XC90 2022 – Photo gallery