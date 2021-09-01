VW expands subscription service in Brazil from R$2,439

Volkswagen has expanded the Sign&Drive subscription service throughout Brazil. The program, previously a pilot, showed good results for the German brand, which is now adding this long-term vehicle rental method to the market.

In partnership with Assobrav and Fleet Solutions Brasil, Sign&Drive is now available to the entire VW network, which today has more than 500 dealerships across the country.

The program plans are for 12, 18 or 24 months, but only for the Taos and T-Cross models, both in Highline and Comfortline versions.

The service includes: documentation (IPVA, licensing and licensing), insurance, preventive maintenance and deductible of up to 2,500 km to run per month.

Roger Corassa, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen do Brasil, says: “By expanding this subscription service to all Volkswagen dealerships, we are taking an important step towards mobility. During the initial phase this program proved to be another great option for customers and our network. It is a subscription service created to meet the contemporary way of consuming cars”.

According to Volkswagen, plans start at R$2,439 for the T-Cross and R$3,399 for the Taos. These values ​​are based on the August 2021 table and may change depending on color and accessories.

To hire, there are two ways: online or dealership. By accessing the website www.vw.com.br/signanddrive, the customer will take the following steps and the vehicle will be delivered within 45 days of approval, through an app:

select the model customize the plan Register upload the documents confirm the data digitally sign

At VW resellers, just talk to a salesperson who will do the entire process and the pick-up will be at the same store. With this modality, the brand is inserted in the newest business that is gaining a lot of space in the national market.

With the high prices of cars, low supply of new ones and the effects of the pandemic itself, many consumers decided to change their performance profile in the market, leaving ownership aside in exchange for temporary use. Are you ready for this change?