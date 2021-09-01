VW Tarok and at least two more models will be Toro’s rivals by 2025 | Cars







Disclosure VW Tarok will only arrive in 2025, imported from Argentina, according to a report by the international consultancy IHS Markit

International consultancy IHS Markit, specializing in the global automotive industry, has published a report on new model projects under study for several countries, including Argentina.

According to the Argentine newspaper Ámbito Financiero, there will be three new vehicles that IHS Markit already assumes will be manufactured in Argentina, under the brands Fiat

and Volkswagen

, the latter, in fact, which will have a greater impact on the Brazilian market.

From Volkswagen, for example, the production of the compact pickup tarok

at the General Pacheco plant (Argentina) it is already listed as a specific project. The start date is 2025. This model shares a platform with the SUV Taos

, which is already imported to Brazil.

Now all that remains is to know what Volkswagen will do with the Amarok

, considering the cancellation of the Cyclone Project that aimed to jointly produce the new Ford Ranger

and VW Amarok. The crisis in the local market aggravated by Covid-19 and the unilateral decision of Volkswagen were the reasons for the end of the partnership.

The German brand guarantees that there will be Amarok until 2025. If the pickup is no longer produced in the country, the factory will have a lot of idle capacity, since Taos will occupy only half of the production. This is where the need for a new vehicle and the tarok

is the most logical possibility.

After the postponement announced by the CEO of VW Latin America, Pablo Di Si, in mid-2020 due to the deterioration of Covid-19, the VW Tarok pickup will start production in 2025.

Disclosure VW Tarok is made with the same base as the SUV Taos and is based on the prototype shown at the Auto Show in 2018

If everything goes according to plan, importing the tarok

for Brazil promises to shake up the heated pickup market and disturb the reign of Fiat Toro

that nothing in the lead and that won a visual update, in addition to 1.3 turboflex engine, 185 hp, internet on board, among other news.

By 2025, there will be at least three rivals for Fiat Toro

. GM has already confirmed that it will launch the new generation of Montana

(by the end of 2023); Ford also gave the green light for the arrival of Maverick

from Mexico (in 2022) and Renault makes the last adjustments in the renewed version of the Oroch.

And there is still the possibility of Hyundai

bring Santa Cruz, even more now that the CAOA Group has just won the right to continue bringing imported Korean brand models to Brazil.