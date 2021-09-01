Warner Announces Features From DC FanDome 2021; check out

THE Warner announced this Tuesday (31) the first details of the 2021 edition of DC FanDome. Just like last year, the event will be free and broadcast on the official website on October 16, starting at 14:00 GMT.

This year’s edition will last approximately four hours and promises to bring news about the next major releases of A.D in cinemas, TV, games and comics. Check out a trailer above and attractions below.

Movie theater

As in the previous year, the main attraction will be batman, which will win an unreleased trailer at the DC FanDome. Warner Bros. Pictures will also carry teasers from black adam and The Flash, as well as behind-the-scenes videos of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Finally, the studio will present news about animation DC League of Super-Pets.

Television

Warner Bros. Television will reveal teasers for new seasons of sweet tooth, Superman & Lois, batwoman and Flash. Naomi, new series of CW about a DC heroine, will get her first teaser there, as well as an unreleased episode of stargirl. Finally, the company’s television division will have a special attraction about the farewell of supergirl and also celebrate the 100 episodes of legends of tomorrow.

HBO Max

Also in the series part, FanDome will have space for the original productions of HBO Max. The streaming will bring unpublished material from pacemaker, series derived from The Suicide Squad focused on the Peacemaker, and of DMZ, series based on the comic ZDM. In addition, unpublished materials from Doom Patrol and Titans.

Animations

The traditional DC animations will also have space on the FanDome. the animated film of injustice will have its first teaser revealed at the event, as well as Catwoman: Hunted, feature film focused on Catwoman. As for the animated series, Warner Bros Animation will delight fans of Harley Quinn, the solo series of Harlequina, and of young Justice, which will gain news about the new season, called Phantoms. Finally, the studio will reveal details about the unreleased Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Batman: Caped Crusader.

Games

The games part of the event will have news about the games Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, from Rocksteady and Gotham Knights, from Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

comics

The big highlight of FanDome in the comic book part will be the Wonder Woman, who turns 80 in 2021. The publisher will publish three comics focused on heroin, in this case wonder woman story, Wonderful Women of the World and Nubia and the Amazons. In addition, the publisher will reveal details about the universe’s return Milestone, the saga Batman: Fear State, the continuation of the crossover Batman/Fortnite and the miniseries of black ray.

The DC Fandome 2021 will take place on October 16th from 2 pm Brasília time. You can follow the broadcasts on the official website.

In an atmosphere of celebration for the announced attractions, you can purchase the HQ Batman – The Court of Owls, bow in which the game Gotham Knights get inspired, and injustice for PlayStation 4 on Amazon. In addition, an edition of the classic Comic Book Wonder Woman: The True Amazon can be purchased at the store.

