Watch live today the Incredible Places to Work 2021 award – 08/31/2021

UOL, the largest Brazilian company in digital content, technology and services, and Foundation Institute of Administration (FIA) announce this Tuesday, August 31, the winners of the second edition of Incredible Places to Work Award. The ceremony, broadcast live at 2 pm by Canal UOL, will have as its theme “The Future of Work”.

The award is based on the FIA ​​Employee Experience (FEEx) survey, prepared by two FIA professors, André Fischer and Joel Dutra, who are among the biggest references in people management in the country.

The schedule will reveal the companies with the highest satisfaction rates among their employees, separated by size: large, medium and small. Seven special categories will also be highlighted, covering topics such as inclusion, innovation and career.

The event will be presented by journalist Fabíola Cidral, with special appearances by Monique Evelle, innovation consultant at Nubank and one of the greatest voices in consulting and creative strategy in Brazil, and by Max Gehringer, author, thinker, influencer and specialist in careers and management .

“Disseminating companies committed to creating and maintaining the best work environments, which align their goals with those of their employees, is a way to inspire all companies in the country. UOL’s role, as one of the largest and most relevant content publishers in the country Brazil, is to give visibility to successful initiatives so that they can be replicated or adapted in other teams”, says Murilo Garavello, content director at UOL.

The survey numbers

Between February and June 2021, the 380 companies enrolled in the award received a questionnaire on more than 300 management practices, answered by HR, and analyzed a set of 58 assertive sentences about corporate climate and culture, in which 181,551 employees indicated, anonymously , whether they agree or disagree.

“The FIA ​​methodology comes from more than 40 years of experience in the area and has already been used by more than 1,500 companies”, explains Daniel Andere de Mello, technical coordinator at FEEx and one of those responsible for designing the study. “The survey guarantees absolute anonymity for employees and a thorough analysis for companies.”

The companies with the highest scores in data collection also underwent an independent audit. The objective is to check the veracity of the practices described by HR in the initial questionnaire and, if necessary, adjust the scores.

“Participating companies receive access to the research results platform. The tool includes, free of charge, the indices of all organizational climate assertions, comparisons with reference groups, graphs and markers, among other resources to facilitate the understanding of the work environment and support management decisions,” describes Mello.

the future of work

O Incredible Places to Work Award it is also a portrait of the main challenges in people management in the Brazilian market. This year, award-winning business leaders and special guests will debate the changes the work is going through – and will still go through in the post-pandemic world.

“We have observed countless changes in organizations, from the way they are dealing with business and the crisis, to managing people in a more dialogic and flexible way, in addition to the strengthening of HR professionals in companies”, says Professor André Fisher.

Paulo Samia, CEO of UOL Content and Services, adds: “After more than a year of challenges and adaptations, the work has undergone profound changes. Just as professional life has invaded our homes, the personal questions and expectations of employees and managers are more present in the management of companies. UOL’s partnership with the FIA ​​is a way to monitor and publicize the paths companies are taking to build an innovative, productive and, at the same time, solidary and welcoming future.”

follow the Incredible Places Award for Work, live, by UOL Channel.