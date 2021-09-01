We played Far Cry 6, the next release from Ubisoft

Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, if you’re into games, you’ve probably heard these names, but if you haven’t, you should at least know them. If there is something that the franchise Far cry knew how to build, throughout its 17 years of existence, they were the antagonists, creating extremely well built villains who are not just “evil for evil”, as they have an interesting background and are much deeper than just being an obstacle to the hero on his journey.

Far Cry 6 he wants to go even further, not only with a deep construction, but also a well-known face for the story’s antagonist: Antón Castilho, who will be played by Giancarlo Esposito. The actor has great villains in his portfolio, such as Gus, from breaking bad, or Moth Gideon, of The Mandalorian, but is that Far Cry 6 will it be a game that will stand out on its own or will it need Castilho to carry it? Invited by Ubisoft Brasil, we played more than 5 hours of the newest chapter of this franchise and we’ll tell you a little about what we felt with this experience.

Also check out our first impressions in this video:

ambiance

Far Cry 6 will take place in a Caribbean country known as Yara (needless to say, it’s fictitious, right?). The place is inspired by Cuba and is ruled by “El Presidente” Antón Castilho, a fascist dictator with total control of everything that happens on the islands and who is teaching his young son Diego to follow in his footsteps, but we must say the boy doesn’t seem like it. be very excited about your destiny.

In the series, we’ve already passed through islands in the Pacific Ocean, in the Himalayas, in the middle of the United States and now we see a Caribbean approach. Yara’s setting differs a bit from what we’ve seen in the franchise, but without taking away that feeling that we’re playing Far cry, understand this for good or for bad.

The question is that in Far Cry 6 everything makes one feel that the player is really in a country like Cuba, where past and present are side by side, with state-of-the-art medical research centers in contrast to unpaved streets and horses sharing space with cars in the city. . This is a good trick of the game, leaving the gamer in a situation where he will have to get high-end weapons at one time, but in others he will have to know how to use a totally precarious weapon.

Far Cry 6 is definitely a Far cry

As with other titles in the series, this one has that exploration feel where we have to hunt, find artifices to assemble guns and other trinkets, keeping that fan feeling of being “at home”. Even though, for those who don’t like the franchise this is bad, those who are fans will delight in the comings and goings of hundreds of side missions of hunting animals, locating vehicles, dominating enemy strongholds and various other situations.

Even for the most ardent fan of the series, of course none of this would make sense without an evolution, and we see that in Far Cry 6. It is possible to customize the weapon not only cosmetically, but also by creating different ammo for them, depending on what you are going to face.

Let’s say the player is wanting to invade a fortress with several Kevlar and helmet enemies, it might be a good idea to make a piercing ammo rather than a concussion one. There are several nuances that can give you a good edge in a shootout.

As we talked about at the beginning, Yara is a country that mixes a lot of the past and the present, Castilho’s army has powerful and last generation weapons, while the rebels use some weapons to feel sorry for. This factor influences a lot in the gameplay, an old weapon will have a more unregulated aim and sometimes even crash at crucial moments, so the player must be prepared to have to hunt for various items to modify their weapons during the game.

Exploration

If the gamer is going to have to go to and fro on an island, let it be in style. Thus, you’ll be able to use various vehicles to get around, from cars, planes and boats to horses and battle tanks. You can even customize the snapper and turn it into a powerful and stylish machine. However, if the player is more extreme sports style, a little later in the game it is possible to get one of those flight suits, covering a very large area very quickly.

The map is divided in a similar way to Wildlands, with Castilho’s underling villains dominating each area, apparently there is no exact order to defeat them, but the areas are divided into levels, so the player will want to upgrade weapons and equipment before freely venture around.

Characters

One of the strengths of the franchise has always been the group of extremely charismatic characters with whom the protagonist must interact. We control Dani Rojas, who may be male or female in the title, but he or she takes a back seat when we get to know the rest of the cast—we’re not just talking about Castilho, but also Clara, leader of the rebels; Juan Cortez, a former CIA spy; El Tigre; Lucky Mama; among several others that give much more life to the story.

Obviously, we didn’t have time to explore each other’s narratives, but anyone who likes a good tale about revolutions has a “full plate” here. You can’t forget the companions. We were able to play with two during the tests we ran, with the crocodile Guapo, an attacking companion that uses its teeth to rip its victims, and also the game’s mascot: Chorizo, a graceful little dog without hind legs that is a more stealthy pup and uses her irresistible cuteness to distract enemies.

Conclusion

In general, Far Cry 6 it’s another game in the franchise, with everything that’s right, we like the evolutions we’ve seen, especially in the customization of weapons and its “special”, here known as “Supremo”, which is a type of knapsack that can have different uses depending on your style of play, you can: cure, blow everything up using missiles, launch the gamer up like a rocket, well, a thousand and one uses, just choose one.

We like the franchise, as generic as the open world style of Far cry has become, we think that they are gradually implementing interesting aspects to the game, but we are still afraid that they put in so many details that the game becomes another Assassin’s Creed thousands of hours long without them being really significant.

We’ll find out more about the game soon when the full review is here on the channel. stay smart, Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and Stadia.

