What does The Clone rerun have to do with Afghanistan? Find out what internet users have discovered!

Clone is back on Globo (Image: Divulgação / Globo)

The announcement of the rerun of the soap opera The clone, 2001, in the Worth seeing again, caught the audience of Globe totally by surprise, since the plot had already been re-run ten years ago, in 2011, and recently on Viva.

However, it was an unusual coincidence that ended up reverberating among some internet users. They realized that whenever the soap opera airs, something very serious is happening in the Middle East.

In 2001, it aired shortly after the 9/11 tragedy. In 2011, in its first rerun, it coincided with the Arab Spring. In 2019 and 2020, when it was shown on Viva, there was a crisis between Iran and the US.

By the way, in 2021, the plot will be repeated in the midst of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan. “I hope this new rerun is the announcement of the end of the pandemic”, suggested a viewer.

“In 2011 was when Osama Bin Laden died too”, observed another. “And she always makes the Brazilian change their opinion about the Islamists”, noticed an internet user.

“Therefore, as long as there are wars in the Middle East, The Clone will continue to be shown”, said yet another. The rerun was announced by Ana Maria Braga in Mais Você of this Tuesday (31).

After weeks of mystery, Globo chose the plot written by Gloria Perez to replace tititi, 2010. The Rio de Janeiro channel confirmed the debut of the production for October 4th.

For a week, O Clone will share Vale a Pane Ver De Novo with Tititi’s last week and, starting on the 11th, will pursue a solo career in the Plim Plim grid.

In Mais Você, Ana Maria appeared with painted eyes, similar to the characterization work done for Jade, a character by Giovanna Antonelli.

“If you haven’t watched this soap opera, if you’re really young and young, you’ll love it!”, guaranteed Ana Maria. On social networks, internet users had different opinions about the rerun.

