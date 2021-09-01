What does The Clone rerun have to do with Afghanistan? Find out what internet users have discovered!

The announcement of the rerun of the soap opera The clone, 2001, in the Worth seeing again, caught the audience of Globe totally by surprise, since the plot had already been re-run ten years ago, in 2011, and recently on Viva.

However, it was an unusual coincidence that ended up reverberating among some internet users. They realized that whenever the soap opera airs, something very serious is happening in the Middle East.

In 2001, it aired shortly after the 9/11 tragedy. In 2011, in its first rerun, it coincided with the Arab Spring. In 2019 and 2020, when it was shown on Viva, there was a crisis between Iran and the US.

By the way, in 2021, the plot will be repeated in the midst of the United States’ exit from Afghanistan. “I hope this new rerun is the announcement of the end of the pandemic”, suggested a viewer.

“In 2011 was when Osama Bin Laden died too”, observed another. “And she always makes the Brazilian change their opinion about the Islamists”, noticed an internet user.

“Therefore, as long as there are wars in the Middle East, The Clone will continue to be shown”, said yet another. The rerun was announced by Ana Maria Braga in Mais Você of this Tuesday (31).

After weeks of mystery, Globo chose the plot written by Gloria Perez to replace tititi, 2010. The Rio de Janeiro channel confirmed the debut of the production for October 4th.

For a week, O Clone will share Vale a Pane Ver De Novo with Tititi’s last week and, starting on the 11th, will pursue a solo career in the Plim Plim grid.

In Mais Você, Ana Maria appeared with painted eyes, similar to the characterization work done for Jade, a character by Giovanna Antonelli.

“If you haven’t watched this soap opera, if you’re really young and young, you’ll love it!”, guaranteed Ana Maria. On social networks, internet users had different opinions about the rerun.

Check out:

Updating The Clone exhibits in times of tension in the Middle East: 2001 after September 11th

2011 Arab Spring

2019/2020 Iran x USA crisis

2021 US exit from Afghanistan — Eli (@olivrodoeli) August 31, 2021

The Clone (2001)

The Clone (2011)

The Clone (2021) — my people the ass is ready (@thebadplacew) August 31, 2021

The clone will rerun the soap opera again… and I’ll watch it again… — Ingrid (@1cricket_) August 31, 2021

For God’s sake people!! Reprise Pé na jaca… Vampire’s kiss… Any other soap opera… The clone has already happened 300 times in this one, it’s worth seeing again. Kkkkkkk I don’t know there are so many novels that were good .. Pages of Life is a — uu (@u_u_oliveira) August 31, 2021

looking forward to the clone’s return just to be justified in saying the catchphrases again inshalá is not a toy and each dive is a flashhhhhhh — oinho (@supamedicine) August 31, 2021

Play a techno there to celebrate the return of O Clone pic.twitter.com/7nEQ4JBOfd — reinaldo  (@_reinaIdo) August 31, 2021

Heck Globo you replayed The Clone the other day. I could rerun soap operas from the 70s, 80s and 90s. With all due respect, but in terms of reruns, Viva won by the way. — Karla Beatriz ♊ (@kbms0885) August 31, 2021

I don’t believe they will rerun #The clone

I HAD BELIEVED THAT PAGES WOULD BE THE NEXT pic.twitter.com/YKFnSANFEQ — Rian🍋 (@RianTw1tter) August 31, 2021

Clone goes on air during the same period of crisis in Afghanistan and with the risk of a blackout in Brazil and Lula president next year. Coincidence? I think not. #The clone — Fernanda Caroline ♿🇲🇨 (@fernandacdeeus) August 31, 2021

Taliban in Afghanistan;

The Clone on TV;

Blackout threat in summer. to be more 2001 there is an attack in the US and TV Globinho. — Specialist professor of the six o’clock telenovela (@alinehisto) August 31, 2021