what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Wednesday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing the day yesterday (31) down 0.80%, at 118,781 points, it opened up 0.18% near 9:22 this Wednesday (01), while the dollar rose 0.11%

In the US, the advanced 0.4%, while and rose 0.25% and 0.36%, respectively. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, rose 0.74% in the American pre-market.

Brazil registered on Tuesday 839 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 580,413, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 20,776,870, added the folder.

The worsening of the water crisis was recognized by the government, with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, asking in a statement on TV that the population save energy. Yesterday (31), the government also announced the “water scarcity” tariff flag, which will cost R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh and which will be in effect until April of next year. The increase in the energy bill should push the value of inflation from 2021 to 8% per year approximately, according to estimates released by Valor Econômico.

In the political sphere, the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), held an “embryonic” meeting this Tuesday to find a solution that involves the National Council of Justice in the payment of court orders scheduled for next year. The idea is to be able to limit expenditure growth to the spending ceiling rule.

Regarding the administrative reform, the rapporteur, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), stated that his opinion preserves the acquired rights of civil servants and maintains stability for current and new employees, which rejects the idea of ​​the Executive in, with the time, the current administrative system and start a new model from scratch. The text must be read today and voting on the text in the collegiate must take place between September 14th and 15th.

The Ministry of Economy also significantly improved the primary result target for 2022, to a deficit of BRL 49.6 billion, equivalent to 0.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but considered economic parameters seen as outdated for this account , amid persistent inflationary pressures and less optimistic prospects for economic activity.

The new value appears in the Annual Budget Law (PLOA) project sent to the National Congress. It contrasts with the R$ 170.5 billion breach set in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2022.

News of the day

GDP – The Brazilian economy in the second quarter had a small drop of 0.1% compared to the first three months of 2021, according to the IBGE. With the result of the second quarter, the Brazilian economy registers a growth of 6.4% in the first semester. In the accumulated result for the last four quarters, it accumulates an increase of 1.8%.

New Dutra – The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, stated that the government expects a 35% reduction in the toll value in the new concession of the Nova Dutra highway, which links Rio and São Paulo and which has an auction scheduled for October 29th. The minister stressed that there is investor interest in the concession and that the political crisis is not an obstacle to this or other auctions.

little crack – The justice of Rio de Janeiro decided to break the banking and fiscal secrecy of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, son of president Jair Bolsonaro, in the scope of an investigation into the suspected hiring of phantom employees and the practice of the so-called “rachadinha” in his office at the City Council of Rio de Janeiro.

Fuel – Total fuel sales by distributors in Brazil increased 10.6% in July compared to the same period last year, totaling around 12.47 billion liters, indicated data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Year-to-date, sales were up 8.4% compared to the first seven months of 2020.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Hamilton Mourão, Rodrigo Pacheco, Arthur Lira and Luiz Fux; Meeting with Deputy Francisco Junior (PSD/GO), President of the Roman Catholic Mixed Parliamentary Front, and Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília; Meeting with Fernando Azevedo, Minister of State for Defense, Squadron Admiral Ilques Barbosa Júnior, Army General Edson Leal Pujol and Air Lieutenant Brigadier Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque; Dispatch with the Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestments and Market, Diogo Mac Cord; Dispatch with the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, Carlos Da Costa; Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal; Hearing with Federal Deputy Alê Silva (PSL/MG); Hearing with Federal Deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP/RS).

Campos Neto – Public hearing at the Chamber of Deputies’ Finance and Taxation Committee; Meeting with the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni.

corporate news

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras will pay 23.2 billion reais to the Union for the grants of 22 hydroelectric plants that will have contracts renewed, in a movement related to the privatization process of the company, after the federal government has approved a resolution that defines the value of the economic benefit of the new contracts of company concession.

Corsan – The Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul approved by 33 votes out of a total of 55 Bill No. 211/2021, which authorizes the state government to sell more than 50% of the stake in Corsan, promoting its privatization.

Kora Health (SA:) – Kora Saúde’s subsidiary Camburi Participações acquired 100% of the shares of Hospital São Mateus, located in Fortaleza (CE), for R$92.1 million. Of this total, BRL 75 million will be paid in cash and BRL 17.1 million within six years.

Vitamin Group – The Chilean group Vitamina de Educação has already purchased 29 early childhood education schools in São Paulo since 2020 and should reach 40 in the coming weeks.

Algar Telecom – Algar Telecom from Minas Gerais is preparing to enter the national broadband market once and for all, in which it will face regional providers and large telecoms. The company already has a network of 110 thousand kilometers of optical fiber, which crosses 16 states, one of the largest networks in the country.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras has finalized the transfer of its 10% stake in the Lapa field to Total Energies. The operation, which also involves the transfer of the entire interest held by Petrobras Netherlands BV in Lapa Oil & Gas BV, a company incorporated in the Netherlands, was concluded with the payment of US$ 49.4 million to Petrobras, already with the planned adjustments in the contract.