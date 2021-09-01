WhatsApp Beta: Messenger Starts Testing New Privacy Functions, Rumor Indicates Rumor

WhatsApp Beta is being continuously updated by the developer and receiving features that aim to increase the user experience and make it more interesting than its competitors, such as Telegram or Signal, for example. In the latest updates, the messenger gained new features in audio recording, allowing users to listen to what was recorded before sending it, an improvement that is not yet available to all users in the stable version. However, recent information suggests that the app will gain a new privacy tool soon.

The feature in question is called ‘disappear mode’, a function that appeared in the last beta version of WhatsApp and allows users to set a time limit for the existence of groups or conversations, causing the content to be deleted after certain. time course. This option is present in the privacy section of the messenger, and it is possible to activate it in version 2.21.18.7 with availability started only for users enrolled in the application’s beta testers program.

For now, the developer has not yet informed when this new feature will be added to the application, especially in the stable version, which receives the features after testing in the beta version.