Where has education gone?

Days after Marina and Sofia, daughters of Gugu Liberato, accused their aunt, Aparecida, of manipulating the presenter’s inheritance, new statements came to light.

The program “Balanço Geral”, on Record TV, aired e-mails exchanged between the twins and the aunt today. Initially, the two asked for $10,000 (about R$51,821) — for each — to cover expenses such as travel to college applications, payment of a domestic worker’s salary and also a health plan.

In response, Aparecida said that she was surprised by the message and that the amount requested was big for both of them.

Gugu’s sister even claimed that Marina and Sofia are being deceived.

Wanted for the report via the press office, lawyer Nelson Wilians, of Marina and Sofia, stated that the leak of the e-mails is a “desperate attempt” to discredit the presenter’s daughters.

“According to lawyer Nelson Wilians, the partial and fractional leakage of these emails is a desperate attempt to discredit the heiresses Marina and Sofia. The lawyer will only manifest himself in the case file, where the entire conversations will be included”, says the note .

O UOL also tried to contact the defense of Aparecida Liberato, but received no response until the publication of this note.

Check Aparecida Liberato’s e-mail in full:

I was surprised by your email. You don’t need to ask anyone for money, even though I don’t know anyone in your relationship who has the financial means to give $10,000 each. It’s a lot of money. You shouldn’t spend needlessly.

Now, since you owe me, I need to know to whom and how much. I can’t just deposit $10,000 each one without any need just because you say you spent it, or because someone said you are free to spend as much as you like. I have responsibility as an aunt, as a curator and as an inventor.

All of your creation and development costs are being covered, as your father already did. Also, be calm about the future college. The allowance of US$1,000 for each one, right now, is more than enough for everyday life.

The extra expenses with college applications, we will do as we are doing with João. As for the new employee, we will do as we always did. Ask her to get in touch, I’ll settle. Your health is guaranteed, don’t worry.

I’m sad that you are being deceived. I believe that this phase will pass and you will mature. I just wonder where the education you received from your father went. Wake up! Count on me always.

contested inheritance

Gugu Liberato died aged 60 in November 2019 after suffering a fall at his home in the United States. He left 75% of his assets, valued at R$1 billion, to his three children and the remaining 25% to his five nephews.

Rose Miriam filed a lawsuit seeking recognition of the common-law marriage. With the connection recognized by Justice, she would also be entitled to a portion of the amount described in Gugu’s will.

The request was questioned by lawyer Dilermando Cigagna Júnior, responsible for the presenter’s estate. Maria do Céu, Gugu’s mother, even declared in an interview with “Fantástico” that the two did not have a relationship.

In December 2019, Nelson Wilians, Rose Miriam Di Matteo’s lawyer, said in an interview with Veja magazine that the doctor did not appear in the will because the couple “was not well” when the document was written.

Emancipation of twins and family misunderstandings

The division of Gugu Liberato’s inheritance came back to the fore in July this year, when twins Sofia and Marina Liberato, daughters of the presenter, were emancipated at the age of 17 and decided to support their mother in the process of recognition of their common-law marriage.

The eldest son of the presenter, João Augusto Liberato, declared support for Aparecida Liberato in the case, questioning the attitude of the sisters and criticizing the mother, Rose Miriam.

It makes me sad and indignant to see the lies and the new manipulation that my sisters, two teenagers, who do not realize that people are serving their own interests, have been suffering. If they were older and more experienced, they would, without a doubt.

João Augusto Liberato

The issue became a topic on social networks after the leak of the video in which Sofia and Marina accuse Aparecida Liberato of manipulation and lies. The two declared that they recognized the stable union between Gugu and Rose Miriam.

leaked statements

Marina and Sofia explained in videos that the purchase of the car, mentioned in the previous recording, brings a “more serious matter” behind it. They claimed that content published without permission shows lines “out of context”.

Nelson Williams, who is also the twins’ lawyer, informed the UOL which filed a petition asking the Court to “take steps to prevent such situations from recurring and that the necessary investigation be carried out to ascertain who was responsible for the leak”.