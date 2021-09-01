‘Which player was not a disaster there?’

Last Monday, Corinthians announced the hiring of midfielder William. At 33, the player arrived at Timon from Arsenal, in England, where he was not very successful. For the player’s manager, the passage to the English club was not the athlete’s fault.

“He didn’t go (to Arsenal) for the money. He went for the project and the project wasn’t there. Which player went to Arsenal recently and it wasn’t a disaster? Willian wasn’t the problem,” Kia Joorabchian said in an interview with talkSPORT.

Arsenal are making a bad start to the season so far. With three defeats right at the start of the Premier League, the team is at the bottom of the competition. With just one goal and seven assists in his only season for the club, Willian was not in the plans of coach Mikel Arteta, and so he decided that the best option was to accept Corinthians’ proposal and return to the club that launched him on the sports scene.

Willian arrives at Corinthians with good spirits. The player played for Timon until mid-2007, when he moved to Shakthar Donetsk. After 14 years in football abroad, the midfielder terminated his contract with Arsenal, which had been in force for two more years, and gave up his wages to return to the Parque São Jorge team.

See more at: William.