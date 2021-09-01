who are the 10 richest women in Brazil in 2021

Brazil has 315 billionaires in 2021, according to a survey carried out by the national version of the magazine “Forbes”. Of this total number, 60 are women – a growth of 36% compared to the list made by the publication last year. They represent 19% of the total share of billionaires in the country.

The increase in the number of Brazilian billionaires comes from years. In 2016, there were 32. Among the best known in Brazil in the 2021 listing is Luiza Helena Trajano, a businesswoman with a long career at Magazine Luiza, and owner of an estimated equity of R$23.5 billion. The publication’s main source of information is the participation of these billionaires in companies listed on the stock exchange.

Check out the list of the 10 richest women in Brazil:

1 – Vicky Sarfati Safra (BRL 37 billion)

With assets estimated at R$37 billion, Vicky Sarfati Safra has been Joseph Safra’s widow since December last year – she inherited half of the banker’s assets. With Joseph’s death, she and her daughters became controllers of Banco Safra.

2 – Luiza Helena Trajano (BRL 23.5 billion)

Luiza Helena Trajano is known to most Brazilians. President of Magazine Luiza between 1991 and 2015, the businesswoman holds R$23.5 billion.

3 – Dulce Pugliese Godoy Bueno (BRL 14.2 billion)

If the name is unfamiliar, Dulce’s company certainly is: Amil. The health network was founded by her and her then-husband, Edson, in 1972. In 2012, the American United Health bought 90% of Amil’s capital. Dulce continued alongside Edson in new businesses, such as the Dasa laboratory chain, even after their divorce.

4 – Flávia Bittar Garcia Faleiros (BRL 11.18 billion)

Like Luiza Helena Trajano, Flávia’s fortune comes from Magazine Luiza. She is the granddaughter of Wagner Garcia and Maria Trajano Garcia da Silva, who acted in the founding of the company.

5 – Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti (BRL 10.5 billion)

Maria Helena is one of the daughters of José Ermírio de Moraes, founder of Votorantim. The centenary company has investments in sectors such as metals, cement, cellulose and even the BV bank.

6 – Lucia Borges Maggi (BRL 10.4 billion)

Lucia Borges Maggi is one of the controlling shareholders of Amaggi, a company headquartered in Cuiabá, in the state of Mato Grosso, which operates on several agribusiness fronts.

7 – Marli Maggi Pissollo (BRL 10.4 billion)

Marli is the daughter of Lucia Borges Maggi and, like her mother, her fortune originated from Amaggi.

8 – Ana Lúcia de Mattos Baretto Villela (BRL 8.5 billion)

Ana Lúcia de Mattos is one of the largest shareholders of Itaúsa, the holding that controls Itaú Unibanco. She and her brother own about 14% of the company.

9 – Gisele Trajano (BRL 7.2 billion)

Again Magazine Luiza makes a billionaire woman. Gisele Trajano inherited a fraction of the shareholding from her father, Onofre de Paula Trajano.

10 – Camilla Godoy Bueno Grossi (BRL 7 billion)

Camila is daughter Dulce Pugliese Godoy Bueno, number 3 on the list, and, like her mother, is in the health business. She has a stake in Dasa inherited from her father, Edson de Godoy Bueno, who died in 2017. Mother and daughter have a stake in Amil.