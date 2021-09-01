Who are The Masked Singer famous? · TV news

Tuesday nights turned into a huge betting pool on social media thanks to The Masked Singer Brasil. Between too obvious names and suggestions from famous artists that you would never imagine in a reality show, the public and the judges want to know the identities of Jacaré, Jaguar, Monstro and all the other masked artists.

Among the most absurd names ever cited by the competition’s jury are journalists Chico Pinheiro, Gloria Maria and even Ilze Scamparini, Globo correspondent at the Vatican. But the program allows for unexpected hunches like these — after all, Fantástico reporter Renata Ceribelli has been revealed as the game’s Brigadier.

At the end of each performance, the judges are required to make their guesses. But they are shots in the dark, not sure who is behind the masks. And the use of Eduardo Sterbitch, Rodrigo Lombardi, Simone Mendes and Taís Araujo has not been the best.

Marcelinho Carioca was revealed as the Coconut tree last week, Sidney Magal came out of a Dogão — a giant hot dog — and Renata hid under the guise of a Brigadeiro. None of the three had been named by the jurors in their bets.

But the quartet doesn’t always make mistakes. Singer Simone, for example, has already fired two shots right on her debut program. She was able to identify Priscilla Alcantara as the Unicorn, and also realized that Tiago Abravanel was performing as the Astronaut. The identities of these characters have yet to be revealed on the show, but the TV news investigated all the clues and managed to unravel the mystery in advance.

Sterbitch is the judge who suggests the least likely names for the game. He has already mentioned Father Fábio de Melo as Boi-Bumbá and Whindersson Nunes as Monstro. Lombardi also “traveled in mayonnaise” by citing Paulo Nunes as Jacaré, and Liniker and Márcio Mendes, from the Trio Los Angeles, as Astronauta.

And Taís represents the Brazilian audience, which is so lost with the voices and thinks that all the women in tune who take the stage are Jeniffer Nascimento.

Actresses Carolina Dieckmann, Dira Paes, Eliane Giardini, Fafy Siqueira, Fabiana Karla, Manu Gavassi and Paolla Oliveira were also mentioned by the judges as likely competitors.

Even with the obligation to make guesses about the identities of the masked, the jurors don’t get any bonus if they get the identities right. But they help entertain viewers with their absurd and improbable suggestions for Globo’s reality show.

