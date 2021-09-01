who is the feeling that enchanted Europeans and made Real Madrid promote ‘cold revenge’ to PSG by Mbappé

This Tuesday, the Real Madrid completed “hat” at PSG and announced the signing of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, from Rennes.

According to the Spanish press, the movement of meringues in the market was a “cold and calculating revenge” against Paris, because the French team did not agree to sell the striker Kylian Mbappe in this transfer window.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

PSG and Real Madrid return to the field by Frances and LaLiga on September 11 and 12, respectively, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Despite the “cruelty” tones, 18-year-old Camavinga has long been observed by the Real Madrid.

According to the ESPN, you white have followed its development for at least two years, as have several other major teams in Europe.

Also according to the report, the player’s decision was “key” for the meringues win the race against the PSG to have him in the cast.

Sources close to the team from the Spanish capital point out that it will develop a lot working alongside names like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

The Frenchman’s contract with the new team runs until 2027.

Who is Camavinga?

Eduardo Camavinga was born in Cabinda, Angola, in 2002.

Also having French nationality, he began his training at the small AGL-Drapeau-Fougères.

The midfielder arrived in the summer of 2013 at the base of Rennes, the team for which he made his professional debut in the Call 1 in the 2018/19 season.

At the age of 16, he became the 1st footballer born in 2002 to play in the major European leagues.

Last year, the boy debuted in Champions League, participating in four matches with the French team.

In all, the midfielder said goodbye to Rennes having made 87 matches for the red team, with 2 goals and 4 assists. He was champion of the French Cup in 2019.

Camavinga during a game between Rennes and Lens, for Ligue 1 JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

For the French team, Camavinga made his debut in September 2020, against Croatia, in the League of Nations. He became the youngest athlete (17 years and 9 months) to debut with the bleus since 1914.

In the announcement of the signing, Madrid also praised Camavinga for being an athlete “of great physical power” and that he can “play in any midfield fight”.

“He is a footballer with great ease to break lines, thanks to his change of pace. He is left-handed and blunt in the short. A player who dominates the short pass, the long pass and driving the ball,” he said.

The deal was “cheap” for Real Madrid, as Camavinga was in the last year of his contract with Rennes.





With this, the French team agreed to sell him for “only” 30 million euros, with the athlete’s appraised market value of 60 million euros (R$364.24 million).