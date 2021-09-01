‘Wildlife Photographer 2021’ Competition Unveils Impressive Images; Look

A series of stunning productions for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest were released, including footage of an Iberian lynx framed in a doorway, cheetahs swimming in a mighty river and blood oozing from a lioness’s muzzle. There was a record number of entries for the 57th edition of the competition, which is organized by the Natural History Museum in London, and a selection of “highly praised” images was released on Tuesday night. Norwegian photographer Audun Rikardsen’s image of a patch of dead and dying herring was used as evidence in a court case against the owner of a fishing boat

German-Australian photographer Juergen Freund took this photo of a phantom fungus after monsoon rains near his home in Queensland, Australia

Spanish photographer Jaime Culebras visualized this hawk wasp dragging a tarantula onto his refrigerator in Quito, Ecuador

American photographer Jonny Armstrong captured this fox in search of salmon carcasses in Alaska

Spaniard Sergio Marijuán took this photo of an Iberian lynx at the door of an abandoned haystack in the Sierra Morena

French photographer Laurent Ballesta found thousands of narwhal shrimp in deep waters in the French Mediterranean

Sri Lankan photographer Buddhilini de Soyza feared that these male cheetahs would not make it out of a flooded river in Masai Mara, Kenya.

An Apollo butterfly lands on an oxeye daisy in the Regional Natural Park of Haut-Jura, eastern France, as photographed by French photographer Emelin Dupieux

Orphaned flying fox with gray fur was recorded by Australian photographer Douglas Gimesy

American photographer Jack Zhi took this photo of a young white-tailed kite catching a live mouse of its father from the air.

Image of a lioness dripping bright red blood was taken by British photographer Lara Jackson in the Serengeti National Park, Tanzania.

“It was the overall quality of the entries that took us by surprise,” said Roz Kidman Cox, chairman of the panel of judges, in a press release.

“With most travel plans canceled last year, photographers seem to have spent more time considering which jewelry to send. The result is a collection of thought-provoking images that, in these dark times, remind us of the joy and wonder of nature.”

Industry experts selected from 50,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries, judging by “creativity, originality and technical excellence,” according to the press release.

“These extraordinary images show the rich diversity of life on Earth and arouse curiosity and wonder,” said Doug Gurr, director of the Museum of Natural History.

“Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take.”

Category winners will be announced on October 12th and will be part of an exhibition scheduled to open on October 15th, which runs through June 5, 2022.