‘Wildlife Photographer 2021’ Competition Unveils Impressive Images; Look

A series of stunning productions for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest were released, including footage of an Iberian lynx framed in a doorway, cheetahs swimming in a mighty river and blood oozing from a lioness’s muzzle.
There was a record number of entries for the 57th edition of the competition, which is organized by the Natural History Museum in London, and a selection of “highly praised” images was released on Tuesday night.
“It was the overall quality of the entries that took us by surprise,” said Roz Kidman Cox, chairman of the panel of judges, in a press release.
“With most travel plans canceled last year, photographers seem to have spent more time considering which jewelry to send. The result is a collection of thought-provoking images that, in these dark times, remind us of the joy and wonder of nature.”
Industry experts selected from 50,000 entries from photographers in 95 countries, judging by “creativity, originality and technical excellence,” according to the press release.
“These extraordinary images show the rich diversity of life on Earth and arouse curiosity and wonder,” said Doug Gurr, director of the Museum of Natural History.
“Telling the story of a planet under pressure, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition illuminates the urgent challenges we face and the collective action we need to take.”
Category winners will be announced on October 12th and will be part of an exhibition scheduled to open on October 15th, which runs through June 5, 2022.