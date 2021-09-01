‘Willian gave up a lot of money to play for the club

During today’s SporTV team, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves commented on Willian’s arrival at the club. Duilio mentioned that the player’s will weighed a lot for the negotiation to happen.

“He wanted to play for Corinthians, he hadn’t been having a good time at Arsenal, so we were monitoring and the possibility of him leaving came, but with a market still in Europe. So the athlete’s will weighed a lot. of Corinthians with the space on the sheet, but he is also a player that allows the coming of sponsors to the club. It needs to be very clear that Willian gave up a lot of money to be able to return home and play for Corinthians,” he said.

The president alvinegro also said that the club’s financial situation will not get worse with the arrival of reinforcements. Duilio reinforced that there was a 20% reduction in expenses for all departments of the club and that they are following a plan.

“We have to remember that Giuliano was the first player presented by Corinthians in the year, in July. I don’t think this happened in any Brazilian football club, where we had no arrivals, only departures. Regarding risk, I don’t see it that way. , we have today, with the arrival of Willian, a smaller sheet than we had at the end of last year/beginning of this year. We took more than 20 athletes and brought four”, he mentioned.

In addition, it was also mentioned that names like Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes had already been on Corinthians’ radar for a while, as well as Paulinho, due to the situation of players in China. But Giuliano and Willian were a matter of opportunity.

“When I talk about planning, I talk about the financial part. Some players we’ve been talking and monitoring, such as Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Paulinho, who had difficulties in returning to China to follow their The cases of Willian and Giuliano are more recent, with their clubs leaving,” he added.

