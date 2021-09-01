Willian gave up almost R$ 150 million, says the newspaper

Midfielder Willian gave up receiving almost R$ 150 million to leave Arsenal, the club where he had a contract until June 2023, to join Corinthians, the team that formed him for football.

That’s because, according to the newspaper Marca, the Brazilian earned 280 thousand euros a week in London, totaling 1.1 million euros a month (about R$ 6.7 million at the current price).

As he still had 22 months of connection with the club in England, he would earn just over 24 million euros (R$ 146 million) if he did not terminate his contract early.

Corinthians did not inform Willian’s salary, but it is estimated that he should receive around R$ 1 million per month on his second visit to the club – by the end of 2023, the end of his contract, this amount will jump to R$27 million.

Yesterday, the club president, Duilio Monteiro Alves, highlighted the player’s attitude in relation to the amount “waived” at Arsenal.

“He wanted to play for Corinthians, he hadn’t been having a good time at Arsenal, so we were monitoring and the possibility of him leaving came, but with a market still in Europe. So the athlete’s will weighed a lot. of Corinthians with the space on the sheet, but he is also a player that allows the coming of sponsors to the club. It needs to be very clear that Willian gave up a lot of money to be able to return home and play for Corinthians,” said the manager to SportTV.