Willian returns to Corinthians with more space between tickets at the club in history

Midfielder Willian returns to Corinthians a little more than 14 years after leaving the club for Shakhtar Donestk, from Ukraine, and concludes in this scenario the return of a player with the greatest space between his first and second spell at the Parque São Jorge club in almost 111 years of alvinegra history.

The difference between the last game and the next one, which can be as brief as the one against Juventude, on September 7th, at Neo Química Arena, will be at least 14 years old, something that had never happened in the history of Alvinegra.

The former owner of the brand was precisely a future partner of the player: the center forward Jô. The current 77 shirt took 11 years and 2 months to return to the club between 2005 and 2017, in his second spell at the club alvinegro.

A more common movement, with the departures of young athletes from Brazilian football at an increasingly early age, the return of athletes after periods away from the club has occurred several times in history, but with a smaller spacing between them.

Casagrande, for example, took seven years and four months to return to Timão after leaving the club in 1986 and returning to Parque São Jorge in 1994, practically ending his career there.

Everyone from the magical midfield of the late 90’s returned to Timão between four and five years after their departure. The longest period was that of Marcelinho, who took five seasons between 2001 and 2006 to return – in a stint that did not live up to his history at the club.

