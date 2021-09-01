Willian’s father rules out his son’s return to European football: “He will end his career at Corinthians”

One of the most bombastic signings in this transfer window was the attacking midfielder Willian, which returns to Corinthians after 14 years playing in European football. At 33, he ends a victorious trajectory in European football, especially with the shirts of Shakhtar Donetsk and Chelsea.









In an interview with ESPN Brasil reporter Flávio Ortega, Severino da Silva, Willian’s father, said the son’s plans for the future: “Sometimes I could hold back not to mention that he’s going to end his career (with Corinthians), even because he still has a lot of time and the contract is short. But I still believe that we will renew this contract and he will end his career at Corinthians”.

Severino also said where Willian would not want to play: “He wouldn’t go to Italy, right? Through the heads of some trainers. For example, Inter wanted to, but Conte was there. With Conte, he was chosen Chelsea’s best player, Conte was champion there, but the mentality was different. With Sarri, who was at Juventus, the same thing. He didn’t want to go to Italy”.

On the last day of the window, the father of the attacking midfielder declared that there were other proposals: “On the last day he was making a deal with Corinthians, the only thing missing was to sign, then Lyon and Milan came to try to cross. That’s why it’s good to have a word. We tear paper, but we don’t tear the word”.

Willian was the fourth of the five reinforcements hired by Corinthians in this transfer window. Besides him, Giuliano (ex-Istanbul), Renato Augusto (ex-Beijing Guoan), Róger Guedes (ex-Shandong Luneng) and João Pedro (ex-Porto) arrived.