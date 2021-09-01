Windows 11 to be released on October 5th for all users | Operational systems

Windows 11 will be available to all users from October 5th as a free upgrade to Windows 10 as long as the PC meets the minimum requirements required by Microsoft. The company announced the date on Tuesday (31), stating that the new operating system will also be included in new desktops and notebooks manufactured after its launch.

Windows 11: Everything You Know About Microsoft’s New System

Users will receive the update in phases, which will take place over the next few months. According to general manager of Windows marketing Aaron Woodamn, all computers will receive Windows 11 by mid-2022, in an experience similar to what happened with the major updates to Windows 10, the operating system that Microsoft announced the end of support. to 2025.

1 of 2 Windows 11: operating system will be available from October 5th — Photo: Publicity/Microsoft Windows 11: operating system will be available from October 5th — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Windows 11: are you going to update? Participate in the TechTudo Forum

According to the system requirements released in June, Windows 11 will need a PC with a CPU of at least 1GHz and 64-bits, with dual cores, 4GB of RAM, plus DirectX 12 and WDDM 2 compatibility .x. You will also need a screen with HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), larger than 9 inches, and support for “Secure Boot”, to boot the system. Microsoft released a test for users to verify Windows 11 requirements and compatibility.

The announcement of the new software caused controversy among Windows users because of the requirement for the TPM 2.0 physical security chip, which is not available on all current motherboards. In fact, only the most expensive and advanced PCs have such technology available at the moment. On the other hand, according to a leaked document, Microsoft might not require TPM 2.0 in some cases, allowing installation of the system on an older PC.

2 of 2 Windows 11 also supports Android apps — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft Windows 11 also supports Android apps — Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft

Users who want to test compatibility with the new operating system can also perform verification through Microsoft’s own PC Health Check program. However, all qualifying computers will receive a notice via Windows Update for Windows 10, just as with other minor updates.

The main highlights of the new Windows 11 are the native support for Android apps, the renewal of the Windows Store and the new visual aspect, with the icons and the traditional Start button arranged centrally in the taskbar. O TechAll separated a list with five highlights of the new system from Microsoft.

Windows 11 will also have greater integration with Xbox Game Pass, widget panel, in addition to Microsoft Teams fully incorporated into the system and other applications focused on productivity.

With information from The Verge and TechCrunch

See too: Windows 11: see five highlights of Microsoft’s new system