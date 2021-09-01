With advances in vaccination, the world’s borders are opening up to Brazilians

Little by little, the world is opening its doors to Brazilians. Like vaccination advance, countries around the world are reopening their borders for travelers departing Brazil and revealing their vaccination and safety guidelines.

According to Skyscanner, a company that offers a ticket purchase service, 43 destinations have light restrictions (when it is not necessary to quarantine) the entry of tourists from Brazil, considering only a proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. Some of them: Dominican Republic, Bahamas Islands, Costa Rica, Belize, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Egypt.

For example, the Costa Rica requires the completion of a form, the “Pase de Salud”, which must be completed before the departure of the flight, travel insurance with coverage of treatment costs to Covid-19, among other obligations. Vaccines accepted there: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. O Mexico it does not require quarantine, but it is necessary to fill in health questionnaires.

already the Bahamas Islands ask to enter their lands a valid international certificate of full vaccination against Covid-19, using an approved vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. As a result, they are exempt from the requirements of daily health tests and surveys in the country. Another possibility is to have a negative RT-PCR test done no more than 5 days before.

Portugal announced this Wednesday (September 1) that will again allow the entry of tourists from Brazil nearly 18 months after imposing the country’s non-essential travel ban to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. With flexibility, travelers from Brazil no longer need to be quarantined, but must test negative for Covid-19.

The Portuguese government has not yet defined the mandatory and recognition of permitted vaccines, which makes it difficult for Brazilians to access the European digital certificate, or Passport Covid, which is mandatory to enter the country. Even so, it is known that vaccines are accepted there: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen or AstraZeneca. The release is valid until September 16, but can be revised at any time.

the doors of Finland are open to tourists with full vaccination, including Brazilians. However, according to country embassy, all passengers from high-risk countries arriving in Finland (including those who are vaccinated) will be directed after disembarking to a service point for a mandatory health check.

Passengers over the age of 16 must present one of the following documents at the airport in Helsinki: proof of full vaccination; proof of vaccination of the first dose; negative PCR or antigen test performed in the 72 hours before entry to Finland; report with diagnosis of Covid-19 in the last six months. All documents must be translated into English with a sworn translator. Accepted vaccines are Coronavac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Covishield and Moderna. About connecting flights: The boarding of Brazilian passengers depends on the restrictions of the country of stopover, since there are no direct flights from Brazil to Finland. In this case, the consulate recommends directly consulting the authorities of the connecting country or the airline about stopover restrictions for passengers coming from Brazil.

The Canada set the date of September 7 for your borders open up again to tourists of the world fully vaccinated. The vaccines accepted in the country are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-Biotech, Moderna and Janssen and the traveler must have completed the vaccination cycle at least 14 days before entering the country. CoronaVac, manufactured by Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute, has not yet been authorized.

THE France loosened the rules for passenger entry. Now, people traveling from countries on the red list, which Brazil is part of, will have a free pass as long as they present proof of vaccination by immunizing agents recognized by the European Medicines Agency. Among them are those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and/or Janssen.

the doors of Morocco are open to receive Brazilian travelers fully vaccinated. To enter the country it is necessary to carry proof of immunization and present a negative PCR test. All vaccines applied in Brazil are accepted there: Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Covishield, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik, according to the Moroccan government.

THE Switzerland also released the borders for Brazilians thanks to the decrease of infected cases in the country due to the growth of the vaccinated population. Travelers who present a valid international certificate for full vaccination, with the use of an approved vaccine (AstraZeneca, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac), are allowed to enter Swiss territory and are exempt from testing and testing requirements. quarantine.

Those in Brazil can also fly towards Spain, provided you present proof of complete immunization against Covid-19. The country also freed Brazilians from the obligation to quarantine and accepts all types of vaccines applied in Brazil. The Spanish Embassy in Brazil published on its official page a statement to inform about the requirement of the vaccination schedule to be fulfilled for the trip. The Brazilian’s immunization must have been completed 14 days before departure.

The survey, carried out in this tuesday (august 31), also points out that 82 is the number of destinations with strong roadblocks, that is, people departing from Brazil have their entry suspended. Admission will only be allowed for citizens, residents and/or if the traveler meets strict requirements. Among these destinations are the United States, Argentina, United Kingdom, Italy, among others.

Updated obligations

To keep up with the latest news on travel restrictions for Brazilians abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website maintains a listing, as well as the IATA, International Air Transport Association.