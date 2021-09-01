With double goals, Flamengo overtakes rivals after the break

With authority, Flamengo has been achieving expressive results since the arrival of Renato Gaúcho. There are 14 games with the coach, with eight routs in 12 victories, in addition to a draw and a defeat. The numbers show that Renato is making the most of the qualified group, who, in particular, run over his rivals in the final stages. Of the 45 goals in the period, 30 were after the break.

For comparison purposes, Flamengo was leaked 10 times under the command of Renato: they were six goals conceded in the first half, four in the second half. Performance and results that go through the strength of the cast, which acts at a high level even with changes, and also through the coach’s accurate “bets”.

The routs against Santos (4-0, at Vila Belmiro), Grêmio (4-0, at Arena) and São Paulo (5-1, at Maracanã) were built like this, with all goals scored in the respective final stages. Against Bahia (5-0, at Arena Fonte Nova), Defensa y Justicia (ARG) (4-1, at Mané Garrincha) and Olímpia (PAR) (5-1, at Mané Garrincha), Renato’s team scored three times after the break.

Among the 45 goals, 10 were scored by athletes triggered by the coach during matches. Striker Vitinho is the one who contributed the most in these conditions. There are five goals for shirt 11, who is going through a great phase. Michael (2), Pedro, Rodinei and Andreas Pereira are the other reserves that scored goals.

Physical conditioning is essential for Flamengo’s team to maintain its “footprint” and “goal hunger” until the end of the season. Thus, the two-week period without games can benefit the team in this regard – in addition to other adjustments that Renato Gaúcho will be able to make at Ninho do Urubu.