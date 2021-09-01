Without enough doses, Curitiba only vaccinates pregnant and postpartum women on Wednesday

THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) vaccine with first anticovid dose this Wednesday (1st) pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over. There are 18 service points (addresses below) open from 8am to 5pm.
For the vaccination of a new age group with the first dose, the secretariat awaits the receipt of new immunizers.
>> Curitiba closes more covid-19 beds, but active cases continue to increase
>> Paraná will receive another 166,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines in the coming days
Pregnant and postpartum women
For the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women, the Municipal Health Department follows the guidelines of the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program, which indicates for women in this group only Coronavac or Pfizer immunizers.
Furthermore, vaccination against covid-19 is also conditioned to an individualized evaluation, shared between the woman and her doctor.
Orientation to receive the vaccine
To receive the vaccine, the SMS advises you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.
It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF and a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba (if it is in the name of the spouse, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented).
With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.
In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.
second dose
This Wednesday there will also be application of a second dose for people vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 4 and 5 August and Astrazeneca or Pfizer on 8 June.
Who can receive the 1st dose on Tuesday (1):
– Pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – Pavilion of Healing
Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)
2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
3 – Sport and Physical Activity Reference Center
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
4 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
8 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
9 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
10 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
11 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
12 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
13 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
14 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
15 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
16 – US Orleans
Avenida Alderman Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
17 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
18 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street
