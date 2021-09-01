Without enough doses, Curitiba only vaccinates pregnant and postpartum women on Wednesday

THE Municipal Health Department (SMS) vaccine with first anticovid dose this Wednesday (1st) pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over. There are 18 service points (addresses below) open from 8am to 5pm.

For the vaccination of a new age group with the first dose, the secretariat awaits the receipt of new immunizers.

Pregnant and postpartum women

For the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women, the Municipal Health Department follows the guidelines of the General Coordination of the National Immunization Program, which indicates for women in this group only Coronavac or Pfizer immunizers.

Furthermore, vaccination against covid-19 is also conditioned to an individualized evaluation, shared between the woman and her doctor.

Orientation to receive the vaccine

To receive the vaccine, the SMS advises you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform via the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF and a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba (if it is in the name of the spouse, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented).

With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.

In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

second dose

This Wednesday there will also be application of a second dose for people vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavac on 4 and 5 August and Astrazeneca or Pfizer on 8 June.

Who can receive the 1st dose on Tuesday (1):

– Pregnant and postpartum women (women who gave birth up to 45 days ago) aged 18 or over.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Sport and Physical Activity Reference Center

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

14 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

15 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

16 – US Orleans

Avenida Alderman Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

17 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

18 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

