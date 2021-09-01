World’s Largest Triceratops Skeleton Shows Before Auction – News

The skeleton of the biggest triceratops dinosaur known to date, Big John, will be on display in Paris before its auction in October, the auction house said on Tuesday (31).

The skeleton, about eight meters long, has three horns on its head—one on its nose and two on its forehead—which is why the dinosaur is known as triceratops.

Big John is around 66 million years old and will be exhibited from October 18th at Drouot, the well-known Parisian auction house, by the Giquello firm, until its sale on the 21st.

The estimated price is between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros (between R$7.3 and R$9.2 million), although auctions of this type of dinosaur in the past have proven to be very unpredictable.

There are a dozen potential buyers, explained Alexandre Giquello.

The gigantic skull is two meters wide and the structure has about 200 bones, which on Tuesday were already being assembled in Drouot.

Big John is 60% complete and his head is 75%. It was discovered in 2014 in South Dakota by American geologist Walter W. Stein Bill and restored in the Italian city of Trieste.

In October of last year, an unusual skeleton of an allosaur, one of the oldest known dinosaurs, was sold for over 3 million euros (about 3.5 million dollars).