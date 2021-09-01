Xoror poses with grandchildren on cover of new single and fans praise: “This perfect picture”

Xoror singer, gives duo with Chitozinho, it received praise From children, daughter-in-law and son in law by publishing record of hands given with the grandchildren theo and Otto

O singer Durval de Lima, 63 years old, better known as Xoror, won praise on the networks by sharing a very cute record with the grandchildren. Member of the consecrated pair in country music with Chitozinho, the artist announced the release date on the digital platforms of his new project, called “Vida de V”, which will be next Friday (3rd).

Dad in Sandy and Junior, who were also very successful in their musical career and marked a generation, the singer appeared in a shared record on his Instagram, hand in hand with Theo, 7 years old, son of Sandy and Lucas Lima, and Otto, 3 years old, son of Junior and Mnica Benini.

Related issues

With a difficult childhood and a successful trajectory until winning the Grammys, one of Xoror’s greatest joys has been sharing life with the little ones and about the inspiration for music, he stated:

“It’s not new how much I love being you. For me, it’s an immense joy to be able to participate in the boys’ lives, to see them grow and have fun together. Every time we meet a new discovery, I relax and become a child again. love for them only grows, so the desire to leave it recorded in a song. I hope that grandparents and grandparents identify, and that the grandchildren can also understand a little bit how happy we are with them.”

In recent post comments, Sandy wrote: “Best grandma in the world!!” while Junior left several emojis of heart. Her daughter-in-law and son-in-law also exalted Xoror and fans melted: “Most beautiful thing! And this picture of grandpa and grandchildren! Lots of love”, wrote an internet user, “That perfect picture!”, stated another.

Check out photo gallery with Xoror’s family:

Globoplay will make a series about Chitozinho and Xoror

(Photo: Disclosure)

Just like the Netflix, who is producing the documentary series “O Amor”, starring Zez Di Camargo and his daughter Wanessa, the Globoplay streaming platform chose one sertaneja duo of weight who have their biography told. Chitozinho and Xoror were chosen and the announcement of this super production confirms the advance information by Movimento Country that country artists have become the focus of streaming platforms.

After devising a similar project with a view to the unforgettable duo for country fans, Leandro and Leonardo, Globoplay ended up choosing to tell the story of jos and Durval, these being the real names of Chitozinho and Xoror. In the fiction, the artists will be played by the actors and brothers Felipe Simas, what to be Jos, and Rodrigo Simas, that be Durval. Both acted in the recent TV Globo soap opera, save yourself who can.

The series name was also released by journalist Patricia Kogute, in your column in the printed newspaper The globe, and be The Adventures of Jos and Durval. Directed by Hugo Prata, the project will unfold in co-production with the producer O2 Movies, one of Globo’s partners. In addition to the biography, famous songs such as the classic evidence it will also be an inspiration for the screenplay.

The project is part of the idea of ​​streaming platforms to invest in rhythm artists, taking into account the relevance of the number of listeners and admirers of the sertanejo. This is because the Country Movement had access to a survey that revealed that more than 70% of people in Brazil, consume the musical genre and has some great name from the sertanejo as an idol.

Now wait for the announcement of the release date of the new production about the traditional country music duo, as it has not yet been released.